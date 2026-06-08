GLOBAL PHILANTHROPY MUST NOT RETREAT IN TIMES OF UNCERTAINTY, SAYS KM FOUNDATION FOUNDER

“Philanthropy isn’t simply about filling a financial gap. It is about helping communities build the infrastructure, skills and knowledge they need to transform lives not just today, but for generations to come” – Kumar Muthalagappan OBE

As global instability and economic pressures lead businesses, charities and individuals alike to tighten budgets and scale back charitable giving, Kumar Muthalagappan OBE FCA is urging philanthropists not to lose momentum on projects that save lives and create lasting generational change.

Kumar Muthalagappan, who built two clinical research companies from start-up to acquisition by ICON plc — the world’s largest contract research organisation — has served on eight national boards including the Olympic Delivery Authority and founded The KM Foundation alongside his three children.

The KM Foundation supports projects across the UK and India focused on healthcare, education and community development, with an emphasis on long-term, scalable impact rather than short-term intervention.

In the UK, the Foundation has supported a number of education and arts initiatives designed to create opportunities for young people and strengthen access to learning and cultural enrichment.

This includes a £100,000 donation to the Chalke Schools History Hub, which has already expanded its reach to dozens of schools nationwide through curriculum-aligned educational resources and events. The Foundation has also committed £90,000 to the London Music Fund to support talented young musicians through fully funded scholarships across London and Birmingham, helping students progress to leading conservatoires and professional music careers.

Geopolitical instability and volatile economies in recent years have contributed to a sharp decline in charitable donations. Figures from UK Fundraising show public donations to UK causes fell from £15.4 billion in 2024 to £14 billion in 2025.

Overseas aid has also seen a significant reduction, with just 11 per cent of donors giving to disaster relief charities and similar causes in 2025, compared with 19 per cent nine years earlier.

The UK itself has also reduced overseas aid spending, increasing pressure on charities working internationally.

Kumar said that while economic caution was understandable, now was not the time for philanthropists and donors to withdraw from international projects already delivering measurable outcomes and building long-term infrastructure.

Rather than reducing funding, he believes philanthropists should focus on projects where communities themselves are actively involved, where expertise is shared sustainably, and where initiatives can eventually become self-sufficient.

He also believes charities should continually review costs and overheads to ensure the maximum possible benefit reaches those in need.

He said: “Philanthropy isn’t simply about filling a financial gap. It is about helping communities build the infrastructure, skills and knowledge they need to transform lives not just today, but for generations to come.

“These are not projects that can be supported temporarily and then abandoned when economic conditions become more difficult. Real progress comes from sustained commitment, collaboration and long-term thinking.

“Even in tougher financial periods, the answer is not necessarily to give less, but to give more intelligently — backing projects where expertise, accountability and local participation combine to create lasting impact.”

Among the projects supported by the KM Foundation is a major cataract screening programme in Tamil Nadu in partnership with global eye care charity Orbis UK.

The KM Foundation has donated £170,000 towards a three-year programme expected to screen around 330,000 people, with approximately 34,500 anticipated to require surgery. The programme will also provide 10,000 pairs of eyeglasses.

Funding has enabled a series of outreach eye camps allowing ophthalmologists to identify patients requiring referral or surgery, while also introducing digital programme management systems to improve patient follow-up and continuity of care.

The programme is expected to deliver significant social and economic benefits, helping older people regain independence, allowing parents to return to work and improving educational opportunities for children.

The Foundation has also funded a major airway, dysphagia and voice programme in Punjab, India, in collaboration with specialists from The London Clinic and Imperial College London.

Supported by £150,000 in KM Foundation funding, Sri Guru Ram Das Hospital in Amritsar is already performing two to three complex airway and laryngology cases each week and evaluating five dysphagia patients daily.

The service has rapidly become one of the largest airway and laryngology centres in the region, providing specialist treatment for patients whose conditions often prevent them from working and supporting their families.

Both programmes are underpinned by significant UK expertise and collaboration, combining British clinical knowledge, training and oversight with local delivery in India to ensure specialist skills and sustainable healthcare systems are developed for the long term.

Dr A.S. Sood, Professor and Head of ENT at Sri Guru Ram Das Hospital, said: “Today, we have become one of the largest airway and laryngology centres in the entire region. We are now catering to all complex airway and emergency cases successfully.”

The longer-term ambition is for the expertise, systems and clinical training developed through the programme to be replicated more widely across India.

Kumar added: “Effective philanthropy creates momentum far beyond the original donation. It is about building knowledge, capability and opportunity that can continue transforming lives long after the initial investment has been made.

“The greatest risk in uncertain times is not that we give too much, but that we stop building the systems and opportunities that allow communities to thrive independently in the future.”