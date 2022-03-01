An updated insulation training facility has opened in Gateshead at the hands of local business Provincial Seals Ltd. The supplier of energy efficient materials and retrofit training has been working hard to refurbish and improve its existing centre in order to offer better training courses at larger capacities.

First established in the 1990s, Provincial Seals is responsible for supplying the construction industry with the latest and greatest in insulation products, as well as the best educational training to help start or improve the careers of insulation installers.

Especially important in the ‘race to net zero’

The ‘race to net zero’ is a global campaign with the objective to create a healthy environment free of carbon emissions, as well as to unlock inclusive and sustainable growth, while creating more jobs across the world. The UK has pledged to achieve a net-zero society by 2050, and the Birtley-based training facility will support this movement.

A simple yet powerful way for people to collectively reduce their carbon emissions – and keep their energy bills low just before they’re set to soar – is to install insulation throughout their home. Therefore, it’s fundamental we keep the insulation industry thriving here in the North East, and help as many installers as possible to perfect their craft.

2022 will see a seismic shift in the industry as all insulation installers will need to meet new regulatory standards in order to continue offering their services. Solid wall insulation will be a key factor in delivering the net zero targets through domestic retrofit projects, meaning installers may need to upskill from the insulation products that have been completed, such as loft insulation.

Without the appropriate training, these installers will be forced to stop working in the industry, residents in the North East and across the UK will suffer from sky-rocketing energy bills, and the nation will face even bigger challenges in the race to net zero.

How the training facility will benefit the region

The opening of this new training facility will create more career opportunities for people in the North East, something we can all agree is fundamental in these uncertain times. The ‘centre for excellence’ includes flat roof, underfloor, room in roof, internal wall, and external wall professional rigs to ensure installers gain those all-important practical skills, as well as a classroom setup for theoretical development.

Kevin Redhead, Head of Group Training, said: “We’re really excited to announce the opening of our new facility in light of recent industry changes. It’s never been more crucial that retrofit installers ensure the care of their customers, buildings, and the compliance around installation, which we deliver through our engaging and practical training.”

You can learn more about Provincial Seals and its training courses by visiting its website.