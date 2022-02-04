New Geordie Street App to help local high streets reach new customers

A new app is being launched which will help businesses on high streets in Newcastle’s neighbourhoods reach new customers.

The Geordie Street shopping app, currently in development, and due to launch in February will be an integral part of the Welcome Back campaign being delivered this winter by NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) on behalf of Newcastle City Council. The campaign will celebrate neighbourhood shopping areas and high streets across the city.

The Geordie Street App will provide traders in each of the areas with opportunities to promote their businesses with up-to-date information about their offering and to tailor special offers for shoppers who download and use the App.

Sarah Green, Chief Executive of NGI said: “Over the last few years we have seen the resurgence of our local high streets, as people looked to rely on businesses on their doorstep. Many of these businesses have shown incredible innovation and have adapted the way they deliver their services to customers to meet that new demand.

“The Geordie Street App is the first phase of our Welcome Back campaign where we will combine new and traditional methods to give a boost to those local high streets.

“Letters will shortly be landing on the doorsteps of businesses in nominated areas, inviting them to be part of this initiative and we hope they will sign up to help promote their business to a wider audience.”

Cllr Ged Bell, cabinet member for Development, Neighbourhoods and Transport at Newcastle City Council said: “Together we want to showcase our amazing neighbourhood businesses and high streets. We hope the Geordie Street App will help people discover the choice and quality available on their doorstep.”

The Welcome Back project being delivered, with funding from the European Regional Development Fund, reflects the importance of supporting local high streets and shopping areas.

The Geordie Street App will offer cutting edge opportunities for retailers to serve customers in new ways, and to let a wide audience of shoppers know they are very much open for business as they each work to continue their business recovery following lockdown.

The technology being used will not only help traders to promote their individual businesses they will have the technology to hand that will enable them to set up new services including click and collect or delivery, for example.

Retailers in each of the first phase of high streets are being encouraged to get on board with the App, as quickly as they can, and shoppers will also be encouraged to download the App and show their support for their local high street or shopping location.

About the European Regional Development Fund

This project has received £534,022 of funding from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities is the Managing Authority for ERDF. Established by the European Union ERDF funds help local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community regenerations.

About NewcastleGateshead Intiative (NGI)

NGI is a destination and inward investment agency that delivers for Newcastle, Gateshead, and the wider region. Every single one of our projects are dedicated to making a lasting social and economic impact. As drivers and enablers of economic growth, we champion our offer on a world stage and we maximise our impact through our partnerships.

We engage with stakeholders and policy makers to influence on a national and regional level to benefit the people who live and work here. We promote the distinctiveness of our region, its culture, and its people to create an authentic voice that makes us stand out from the crowd. We work across key growth sectors and use insight and intelligence to drive innovation, inward investment, and business growth. In addition, we attract world class conferences that reinforce our sector strengths and the strategic importance of tourism.

We play our part in delivering the regions sustainable and inclusive ambitions, creating a world class distinctive city to enjoy, stay and invest. We exist to benefit people by making a better and more distinctive place to live, enjoy, stay, and invest.

