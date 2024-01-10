New graduate programme aims to build careers

A brand new, two-year graduate scheme is opening opportunities to kick-start careers in the North East.

Northumbrian Water has created eight exciting new posts, which are set to give experience across a variety of roles in its Assets Directorate – the team that builds and maintains its multi-billion pound network which is vital to delivering water and wastewater services to customers.

A salary of up to £27,000 a year is on offer, along with training and mentorship from experienced professionals, a structured programme across multiple areas of the department, and a chance to work with a range of colleagues across various teams.

The scheme has been created as the company builds its workforce and future talent network towards the delivery of a major growth in asset investment, working to ensure the services it provides are resilient in the face of challenges such as climate change and population growth.

Monisha Gower, Assets Director at Northumbrian Water said: “We’re preparing for an exciting period in our asset investment programme, so this is an amazing time to take your first steps into building a career with us.

“This new programme will put graduates into the heart of our preparations for a trebling of our investment, and injects fresh perspectives and ideas into our teams. It’s a win-win, offering fantastic foundations upon which careers can blossom and legacies can be built across the communities we serve.

“We’re looking for recent graduates with a 2:1 or above – or those on track to achieve this in their current studies, who have a passion for the water industry and the environment, a high aptitude for learning and a willingness to take on challenges. We can’t wait to meet the candidates.”

Full details on the scheme, and information on how to apply, are available on the careers page of Northumbrian Water’s website, and the deadline is February 4, 2024.