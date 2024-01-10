MasterChef, The Professionals Finalist Kyle Greenwood Collaborates with Meat:Stack for NE1 Restaurant Week

Renowned chef and 2023 MasterChef, The Professionals finalist Kyle Greenwood is set to collaborate with Meat:Stack, a well-established burger joint in Newcastle, for the upcoming NE1 Restaurant Week. The collaboration will feature an exclusive menu curated between the Meat:Stack team and Kyle Greenwood, who is the sous chef at the prestigious Seaham Hall showcasing his culinary expertise and innovative creations.

The offerings for NE1 Restaurant Week include a specially crafted beefburger, a unique chicken special, a loaded fries side dish, and a milkshake special, all prepared to Kyle’s specifications. Meat:Stack, known for its dedication to quality, flavour, and simplicity, will provide the perfect backdrop for these gastronomic delights.

Meat:Stack, founded in 2016 on the Newcastle Quayside Sunday Market, has earned a reputation for bringing the cheeseburger back to its American roots. Now trading in The Grainger Market, Newcastle, their commitment to using the best beef from rare and traditional breed cows, along with a bespoke selection of cuts for their patties, ensures a superior burger experience. The team at Meat:Stack prides itself on creating freshly made sauces and seasonings in-house, designed to complement the rich flavours of their beef.

Allan Hyslop, owner of Meat:Stack expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “The opportunity to work with Kyle was something we couldn’t pass up! As a loyal customer of ours, he has always encouraged us to stick to our principles, to maintain quality and be as creative as we can with our menu. To have someone like Kyle frequent the shop on a regular basis really is a shot in the arm for all of us at Meat:Stack.”

Meat:Stack currently operates stores in Grainger Market, Newcastle, and Bishopgate, Leeds, marking five years of successful trading.

Kyle, recently appeared in the semi-finals of Masterchef The Finalists, also has his own outside catering business, Kiz At Home, where he delights corporate diners in their own homes with his culinary expertise.

Kyle Greenwood shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, “I am delighted to be collaborating with such a great brand as Meat:Stack and Allan and his team. I’ve supported them since they first opened, and I absolutely love everything about them. It really is a privilege to work with these guys, and I’m looking forward to creating my own mischief in their kitchen with my own MasterChef burgers!”

The collaboration kicks off on Monday, 15th February, the first day of NE1’s Restaurant Week, at Meat:Stack from 12 noon to 5pm. Kyle will be personally cooking and invites everyone to join, stating, “I’ll be rolling my sleeves up on Monday, so be sure to pop in. After all, it’s not every day that you can get a MasterChef finalist to cook your burger for you!”

Allan concluded: “We can’t wait to have him smashing some beef on the grill on the 15th to celebrate the start of NE1 Restaurant Week.”