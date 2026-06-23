New Grey Street Shoe Store Brings Back the Lost Art of Customer Service and British Craftsmanship to the Heart of Newcastle

A new independent footwear store is aiming to put customer service back at the heart of retail after opening its doors on Newcastle’s prestigious Grey Street.

Barker at The Brogue Trader, offers more than 130 styles of premium men’s footwear alongside luxury accessories, luggage and shoe care products, creating what founder Chris Macnamara describes as “a sanctuary for the discerning gentleman”.

The store specialises in shoes from iconic British manufacturer Barker, with around 90 per cent of its range made in Northamptonshire by a company that has been crafting footwear since 1880.

Established in 2013, The Brogue Trader was founded by Chris with a simple mission – to revive traditional retailing through exceptional customer service and high-quality products. Located close to Newcastle Theatre Royal, the Grey Street store offers everything from loafers, Chelsea boots and sneakers to formal dress shoes and country footwear, with sizes ranging from four to 15, including half sizes and width fittings.But Chris believes it is the customer experience that sets the business apart.

Visitors are offered complimentary refreshments, including coffee or even a beer, while experienced staff carefully measure feet and guide customers through the fitting process.

“We’ve gone back a couple of decades to bring good, solid, old-fashioned retailing back to the customer,” said Chris.

“We measure every customer’s feet, make sure they get the right fit and spend time understanding how they’re going to wear their shoes. It’s not like buying footwear anywhere else.

“Our customers aren’t necessarily wealthy people – they’re aspirational people. They appreciate quality, independent businesses and great service. For us, the customer is king. We want people to come in, sit on the throne and let us look after them.”

Chris opened his first store in Cardiff in 2013 after securing funding and deciding to pursue what many considered an unusual ambition.

“I’m just a normal working-class lad who grew up on a council estate,” he said.

“I fancied opening a shoe shop and thankfully people responded really well. Since then, we’ve opened stores in a number of cities where this type of specialist gentleman’s footwear retailer simply didn’t exist.”

After overcoming the challenges brought by the pandemic, Newcastle emerged as the perfect location for the latest venture.

“I’ve always loved Newcastle,” said Chris. “It’s a fantastic city, I enjoy spending time here and I realised there wasn’t another retailer offering this sort of specialist service and range of footwear. We felt the city deserved something different.”

The store is already attracting customers from across the region looking for footwear for important life events and milestone occasions.

“We see everyone from university graduates buying their first proper pair of shoes, to people shopping for weddings, black-tie events, job interviews and special occasions,” Chris added.

“We’re helping people make a great first impression, but we’re also encouraging them to buy quality footwear they can enjoy for years rather than just wearing once.”

Heading up the Newcastle operation is James Taylor, a retail professional with more than 30 years’ experience, including management roles in independent fashion retail and Fenwick.

He said: “Customer service has always been important to me, but this takes it to another level.

“We don’t rush anyone. Customers can take as long as they need, try on multiple styles and enjoy a drink while we help them find the perfect fit.

“In many parts of retail that personal touch has disappeared. We’re bringing back five-star service and making people feel special again.”

The store’s luxurious interior features solid oak cabinetry, traditional Chesterfield furniture and handcrafted fittings, reinforcing its commitment to British quality and craftsmanship.

For Chris, however, the real attraction is creating a destination shopping experience that customers cannot find elsewhere.

“People come here because they want quality footwear and expert advice,” he said.

“Whether it’s for a wedding, a graduation, a promotion, an important interview or simply because they appreciate great shoes, we’re here to make the experience memorable