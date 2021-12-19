A fast-growing Teesside water firm has appointed a new head of finance to support its growth plans over the coming year.

Everflow Water, which is based in Stockton and comprises a business water retailer of the same name and utilities software provider Everflow Tech, has appointed experienced finance professional Ian Black to the role.

Ian comes from kitchen maker Roundel Manufacturing, based in Washington, where he spent four years as head of finance. Prior to that, he worked in finance roles in Walkers, Nestle and Procter & Gamble.

He said: “Having spent nearly four years in a family-owned SME, I was ready for my next challenge, so the opportunity at Everflow came at just the right time.

“When I sat down and spoke with CEO Josh Gill and chief financial officer James Cleave, they quickly made me feel at ease but also came across very passionately about the company, the industry and, most importantly the values of the company.

“Everflow’s position in the industry and how the aim is to make things simpler for our customers, and to be a leader in making improvements to the market, was exactly what I was looking for and, in the end, it was a straightforward decision to join when offered the role.”

Ian’s role will involve taking responsibility for finances across the award-winning company, including the management and development of the finance team. He will also work closely with other department heads, as well as leading the budget process.

He said: “I’m so excited to be part of Everflow’s journey, which has gone from starting out to over £50 million in five years and has been named the third fastest growing company in Europe in the Financial Times.

“The company is young and ambitious, which is great to see, and is a great advertisement for quality, high growth businesses, who put their customers and their people first, and show that we care.

“It’s also an exciting time to be working on Teesside, with the opening of the Freeport which will no doubt attract organisations to the region. As our customer base is predominantly SME businesses, this will naturally be a benefit to us.”

James added: “We’re pleased that Ian has joined us, and, with his decades of experience, we’re sure he’ll be a great addition to the Everflow team.

“It would be easy to rest on our laurels after the past five years, but that’s just the beginning – we’ve got some really exciting plans ahead.”

