Turner & Townsend has appointed Andrew Horsman as a director in its Teesside office, leading the cost management team. His appointment is one of over 30 new hires the professional services consultancy has made in the North East in recent months.

Andrew will be working with clients to drive innovation, enhance productivity and improve social and economic value across their projects within the region. He joins from Faithful+Gould and brings 14 years of experience in delivering major property projects across the North East.

In addition to its new hires, Turner & Townsend has also recalibrated its management team with a number of senior promotions that support its positioning into the market.

Andrew Horsman, director, said: “Turner & Townsend has its origins in Darlington and the passion and the commitment of the Teesside team to enhancing the region is clear to see. There is a huge pipeline of opportunity across the North East and it is important the projects we deliver provide long-term benefits to the local economy and its communities.”

Darren Laybourn, North East strategic lead, said: “Andrew has the perfect blend of experience and ambition to help drive our North East business forward. His appointment comes at a time when activity in Teesside is booming and his role will continue to strengthen our commercial capabilities and widen our network within Tees Valley.

“Freeports, steel, hydrogen and the race to net-zero, continue to put the North East on the map whilst enhancing job opportunities and the regional economy.

“By leveraging our growing skillsets in areas like digital and sustainability, our recent hires and senior promotions ensure we are well placed to deliver for our clients on these opportunities.”

Established in Darlington in 1946, Turner & Townsend operates globally across 45 countries. It has 160 people based at its North East offices in Newcastle and Teesside.