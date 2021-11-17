Independent technology consultancy Opencast has been chosen as a partner to help Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) accelerate its digital transformation journey with new customer-facing services over the next two years.

HMRC confirmed Opencast’s winning bid this month, for delivering new digital services at HMRC’s five UK-wide digital delivery centres (DDCs). Much of the work will be delivered remotely.

The contract – on the Digital Outcomes & Specialists (DOS5) framework – will see Newcastle-headquartered Opencast working with HMRC and other partners on the design and build of HMRC’s customer-facing digital and technology services, helping to assemble teams to fill roles in the Digital, Data and Technology (DDaT) space.

The new partnership is a major step forward for Opencast. Chief executive Tom Lawson said: “This is fantastic news for everyone at Opencast. We are incredibly excited to be moving forward with HMRC as it continues its digital transformation journey.

“The new HMRC work will have a transformational impact on the Opencast business. This is a massive win for us.”

In its bid, Opencast was able to point to significant achievements in its existing work with UK government departments, particularly in delivering high-quality digital services. As well as working with HMRC, Opencast has partnered with the Department for Work and Pensions and the NHS.

Opencast was also able to demonstrate the social value of its work, as well as efforts to boost economic opportunity post pandemic.

Tom explained: “As a business we are all about working together to do the right thing and make a difference. This win is transformational in that it allows us to provide further interesting work for our team, offering our people the chance to learn and grow.

“Initially we anticipate that we will be looking for additional roles to put together agile scrum teams, as well as roles in finance, people and operations.”