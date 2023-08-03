New homes plan for Spennymoor site

Land has been secured and a planning application is to be submitted, for a development of 214 new homes in Spennymoor.

If successful, the proposal would see a mix of two, three and four bedroomed homes constructed on the 18 acre site, just off Whitworth Road in the town. The development would feature a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes and bungalows – delivered by construction and regeneration specialist, Countryside Partnerships North East.

A planning decision for the circa £50million project is expected to be made towards the end of 2023.

Should the plans move forward, an investment of around £1million would be allocated towards improving the surrounding transport infrastructure and providing educational opportunities for local people. It is envisaged the works would create 23 apprenticeships and a total of 1,148 training weeks on site, for those looking to enhance their skills and establish a career in construction.

Andrew Rennie, Development Director with Countryside Partnerships North East, said: “This is a good proposal that would improve the choice and quality of both open market sale and affordable homes in the area.

“We feel that this mixed tenure scheme – which would also include a selection of homes perfect for first-time buyers alongside larger, family properties – would enhance an already vibrant community, whilst creating valuable job and training opportunities.”

Countryside Partnerships North East is currently active on 12 construction sites around the North East region with a gross development value of just over £440 million and is working with eight housing associations and seven local authorities.

Formerly known locally as Vistry Partnerships North East, a national merger between Vistry Group and Countryside Partnerships last year, saw a rebrand and change of name. Work on North East projects has continued unaffected and it has been very much business as usual.

*Picture caption: Members of the Countryside Partnerships North East Development team visiting the proposed Spennymoor site.

