Yoga fest goes back to the 80s to raise funds for Foundation of Light

AN 80s ‘yoga fest’ is to be held at one of Sunderland’s most popular hair and beauty salons to raise funds for the Foundation of Light.

The retro event will be held at Reds Hair and Beauty in East Herrington on Saturday, August 19 and feature iconic music from the 1980s.

Experienced yoga teacher Helen Beeson will lead three different yoga sessions on the day, which will start after arrival at 11am.

Those eager to practice their Pointer, Chair or Tree poses will include Reds owner, Susan Hall.

“It should be a great day and we’re hoping to have up to 30 participants in our back garden which we had landscaped during the first Covid lockdown. We know what important work the Foundation does and wanted to make a contribution, so all profits will go to the charity,” she said.

“I’ve known Helen for a long time and been to many of her classes, and so I know what a great yoga instructor she is – it’ll be a great day,” Susan added.

Alison Maguire, from the Reds team, has put the day together and explained: “The first Vinyasa Yoga Flow session will begin at 11.15 and last 45 minutes. Flow sessions are excellent for getting your heart rate going and working up a sweat.

“After a break, the next session will be a hi-intensity interval, or HITT, workout which will take us up to our lunchbreak. HITT sessions, also known as ‘yoga sculpt’ also get your heart pumping and your muscles working.

“Lunch will be provided by Lucis, a bistro which is part of the Luciano’s Group and is just about to open in Cleadon, and then we’ll finish the day off with a meditation and breathing session which will finish about 3pm.

“We’ll have a soundtrack of 80s hits, and we’re also hoping participants will come dressed in the fluorescent gym gear, leg warmers and tutus so beloved of the 1980s.”

Jemma Dowson, Head of Events at the Foundation of Light, said: “We’re so grateful to Reds for organising the Yoga Fest to raise funds for us. Susan has been a long-term supporter of the Foundation and has co-led many of our annual Cycle Challenges.

“Every penny of fundraising helps us deliver our programmes – for instance, £2.50 a month can help us provide a safe, warm place, a hot drink and something to eat for those struggling to heat their homes, or £5 a month can help us support an adult to attend a week of activities to keep them warm and socially and physically active.

“Health and wellbeing have always been a priority of the Foundation, so Reds’ yoga day ties in nicely with one of our key aims.”

Participants will have to bring their own mats, and to reserve a place (costing £30, which includes lunch) ring Reds on 0191 5110288. A place will be confirmed with a £10 deposit and a raffle for Reds vouchers will also contribute to the fundraising.

Reds is one of the most awarded salons in the north east, and to book an appointment with one of their hair stylists, or with their beauty team, go to www.redshairandbeauty.com, or ring 0191 5110288.

