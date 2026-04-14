  • Tue. Apr 14th, 2026

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New homes planned for County Durham town

Bybrucey64

Apr 14, 2026 #Avant Homes, #Hedley Planning
Avant-Homes-Chilton-3New homes in Chilton, County Durham have been submitted for approval by planners Hedley Planning

Plans for the latest phase of a multi-million-pound residential development in a County Durham town have been submitted for approval.

Up to 468 new homes, including a mix of two-bedroom bungalows as well as one, two, three, four and five-bedroom houses, could be built by housebuilder Avant Homes in phases 3 and 4 of development on an 18-ha plot of land to the north of the A689 near Chilton.

A number of these properties will allow prospective first-time buyers and young families to have access to a more readily available supply of quality affordable entry level housing across the region.

The properties are being hailed as part of a residential scheme that’s being seen as a welcome boost to regional housing stock, helping to meet the strong demand for quality homes.

This latest phase will pump at estimated £13m of increased expenditure in local shops in the coming years, according to North East planning specialist Hedley Planning, which is overseeing the hybrid planning submission.

The firm’s associate director Alex Franklin said This development will contribute to meeting an identified housing shortfall within County Durham and  provide much-needed homes where local people can move to build new communities.

He added: “We are working closely with the planning authority and the developers to secure planning approval for the next phase of this exciting development.

“It will also support job creation, the local supply chain and deliver a development that everyone can be proud of and create new homes. This is a positive step for the area and we now look forward to seeing development come to fruition.”

By brucey64

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