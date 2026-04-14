NEW BEER CELEBRATES THE HARVEST OF THE DEEP…

A TYNESIDE brewery has created a special new fundraising beer as part of a mission to support North Tyneside’s fishing fleet.

Heaton-based Anarchy Brewery has teamed up with North East photographer Pete Robinson, who has documented the working and home lives of North Shields fishermen in a book titled Harvest From The Deep.

And its new beer, which shares that name, will be sold to help raise funds for The Fishermen’s Mission at North Shields, with 15p from every pint sold going directly to the organisation.

Anarchy and Pete joined forces after the brewery was asked to create bespoke beer labels for guests at the launch of Pete’s book.

It tells the story of the North Shields fishing industry over the past decade to celebrate the town’s 800th anniversary, capturing the long hours, tough conditions, and close working relationships of those who work at sea.

“And our relationship with Pete, of Eye of the Tyne Photography, grew from there,” said Anarchy Brewery manager Phil Beaty. “Pete’s book was very much the inspiration behind our new Harvest From The Deep beer and its cover photo decorates the label on our cans.”

The Fishermen’s Mission has been a lifeline for those who work at sea since 1881,providing round-the-clock support to fishermen and their families in times of crisis,hardship and loss.

Peter Dade, Area Manager North East England Fishermen’s Mission, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be part of this collaboration with Anarchy Brewery and Eye of the Tyne Photography.

Projects like this show the strength of community spirit here in North Shields and the wider North East fishing community.

Every pint sold will help The Fishermen’s Mission continue providing practical, financial and emotional support to local fishermen and their families.

“It’s a wonderful way to celebrate our fishing heritage while giving something meaningful back to those who work at sea.”

Photographer, Pete, added: Behind every boat that leaves the Fish Quay is a family, a story and a risk, and when the worst happens, The Fishermen’s Mission is there.

“Their work matters here more than most, because in North Shields, the sea doesn’t just provide, it defines lives.”

Anarchy plans to launch Harvest From The Deep on Friday, 1 May with a collective pour – when pubs across the region pour the first keg pint at 5pm exactly.

“We’re inviting pubs across North Shields to come together in support of Pete Robinson and raise a glass for The Fishermen’s Mission, backing the people who harvest our seas,” said Phil.

Pubs wishing to stock Harvest From The Deep and be part of the launch should contact phil@anarchybrewco.com

Harvest From The Deep will be available across the North East in casks, cans and draught. It can also be purchased online at anarchybrewco.com .