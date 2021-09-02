TWO neighbours have joined together to open up a new homeware and lifestyle store on Newcastle’s ‘business village’ Hoults Yard. Amy Richardson and Donna Hughes have launched Muscari Store, which specialises in dried flowers, Danish homeware, lifestyle products and gifts in the Teapot, Hoults Yard, Byker. Amy, who also runs a successful wedding and events company, Muscari Events, originally moved to the Yard last year because she needed a studio to prepare for the many weddings she was working on. However, when the Covid pandemic struck and weddings were postponed, she refocused her efforts and the space became a shop. “It was going well, but the original workspace wasn’t really big enough. I was then fortunate enough to realise my friend and neighbour Donna was looking for a new challenge, so we decided to become partners. We found a larger space on the Yard and that’s how Muscari Store was born,” explained Amy “Donna has always had an interest in interior design and has a real creative flair, and although she works full-time she wanted to do something a bit different. So we talked and we’ve launched a much bigger shop with a wider offer to customers – including the best dried flower bar in the region,” she added. The shop has an eclectic mix of homeware and gifts by local artisan creators alongside Scandinavian and Japanese designers as well as a huge array of dried flowers and a wellness and lifestyle section. “We stock some amazing scented candles from Dovecote in Alnwick and some brilliant ceramics from My Giant Hands Made These who are based around the corner in Ouseburn. But we also sell products from Japanese tableware and lifestyle brand KINTO, who are very popular. Our main homeware supplier is HKlIving, a Dutch brand with a raw and edgy feel,” said Amy. “Our wellness section is proving increasingly popular and we’re adding more and more lines. “It’s a great space we have now and we’re using it to its full advantage – we’ll be hosting wreath making workshops over Christmas and we already have our first event lined up this month for the Women’s Sharing Circle where loyal customer Vera Powles will be discussing Limiting Beliefs. You can find more information on this on our social media.” Muscari Store, in Hoults Yard’s Teapot Studios, is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and you can find out more via their website www.muscaristore.com; Instagram @muscari.studio.uk; or their Muscari Store Facebook page.