New Honda e:Ny1 retail offer with 0% APR Representative and £5,000 Honda deposit contribution

Effective from 1st March until 31st May 2025, e:Ny1 can be purchased for £469 per month with 0% APR Representative and £5,000 deposit contribution*

Honda Customer Care Package is also included with e:Ny1, which offers the FIVE Service Plan, Two Year Extended Warranty and Two Year Roadside Assistance

Honda has introduced a new retail offer for the e:Ny1 electric SUV, furthering the brand’s commitment to providing customers with unparalleled choice and convenience.

Effective from the 1st of March, the revised pricing for the e:Ny1 sees the Elegance model starting from £469 per month*.The Advance model starts from £499 per month. The e:Ny1 is available with 0% APR Representative and £5,000 deposit contribution, this offer is available until 31st of May 2025.

For peace of mind, the e:Ny1 also come with the Honda Customer Care Package which includes five scheduled services at your Honda retailer, a two year extended warranty, and Two Year Roadside assistance.

“Honda is dedicated to supporting the future of electric mobility, and our latest e:Ny1 retail offer is a testament to our ongoing commitment to making electric cars more accessible,” said Rebecca Adamson,Head of Automobile at Honda Motor Europe (UK). “By offering a 0% APR and a Honda Deposit Contribution of £5,000, we are further enhancing our efforts to help even more customers embrace the advantages of electric driving.”

The Honda e:Ny1 is a stylish family SUV with smooth electric power. It has a range of up to 256 miles (WLTP) and can be charged 10-80% in approx. 45 mins with a 100kW charger. e:Ny1 models also include Honda SENSING as standard – an intelligent suite of advanced safety features like Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control and more.

Interested customers can now book a test drive on the Honda website: Book a Test Drive (honda.co.uk), with the option to order via their local Retailers, or alternatively place their orders online.

With its revised retail campaign, and omni-channel approach, Honda is empowering customers to embrace electric mobility with confidence and convenience.

For more information about the Honda e:Ny1, visit: Honda e:Ny1 BEV | Electric Family SUV | Honda UK