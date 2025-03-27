Change This Car Part Tonight – Or Risk Breaking Down Tomorrow

As spring kicks in and temperatures begin to rise, drivers across the UK are being warned: fail to check this one car part now, and you could find yourself stranded by morning .

The issue? A surge in dead batteries — a trend seen by mechanics across the country, including Dan Holloway, a garage manager based in Cheshire with over 15 years of hands-on experience.

“We’ve seen a sharp rise in battery-related breakdowns over the past few weeks,” Holloway explains.

“Winter puts pressure on older batteries, but it’s spring that usually finishes them off. People come in thinking everything’s fine, and then the car won’t start one morning. It’s avoidable — but only if you act early.”

Why Spring Causes Problems

Cold weather weakens batteries, but it’s the sudden increase in usage — longer journeys, heating, music systems, and phone charging — that causes them to fail. After months of short trips and limited recharging, many batteries simply give up once spring driving picks up.

Common signs your battery might be on the way out:

Slow or hesitant engine starts

Dim headlights or flickering interior lights

Electrical glitches or warning lights

Strange smells or visible corrosion around the battery



“We’ve had dozens of vehicles towed in from car parks or driveways — and 90% just needed a new battery,” says Holloway.

“It’s an easy fix, but a lot of drivers leave it too late.”

What You Should Do Tonight

If your battery is more than three years old, or your car has been slow to start, now’s the time to act:

Check the battery for signs of damage, leaks, or corrosion

Book a quick battery check with your local garage (many offer it free)

Avoid long delays by replacing weak batteries before they fail completely

Advice from the Parts Experts

CJS Automation , specialists in parts, stress the importance of prevention — especially as demand for batteries increases during the spring rush.