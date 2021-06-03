A new sales office is open at Bellway’s Old School Gardens development in Stockton, with home-hunters now able to make appointments to visit the site.

Due to high demand for housing in the local area, the first homes at the development were released for sale early from Bellway’s Conyers Green development in nearby Yarm.

The housebuilder is currently building 80 homes at Old School Gardens, the former site of Blakeston School, which closed its doors in 2013.

Construction work at the site off Blakeston Lane began in late 2020 and when complete, the development will deliver a mix of 68 three and four-bedroom houses for private sale and 12 affordable homes available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager of Bellway Durham, said: “The demand for new homes in Stockton has been evident due to the number of enquiries we received prior to the launch.

“Many buyers are eager to purchase a home at Old School Gardens, due to its ideal location situated just three miles from the town centre, and only a short walk from local amenities.

“The choice of spacious homes, which all have parking and rear gardens, are ideal for families who will also benefit from being within walking distance of several well-regarded schools within the area.

“Stockton train station, just three miles away, provides regular services to Middlesbrough, Hartlepool, Sunderland and Newcastle. Alternatively, residents have convenient access to major roads including the A19, A689 and the A1.

“Prospective buyers can now book a visit to the site and speak the sales team, to ensure they don’t miss out on one of these fantastic new homes.”

Bellway has recently celebrated 10 years of house building within Stockton after handing over the final plot at Queensgate, a development of over 400 homes which has transformed the former site of the Visqueen plastic factory off Yarm Road.

There’s a choice of three-bedroom homes currently available to reserve at Old School Gardens with prices starting from £179,995.

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk or call the sales team on 01642 037419.