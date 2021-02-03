The first homes are beginning to take shape at a new housing development in Corbridge which opened to the public last weekend.

Home-hunters are now able to visit Bellway’s Stanegate Manor development, off Cow Lane, by appointment only to meet current coronavirus guidelines.

The development will comprise a range of 48 three and four-bedroom houses and two-bedroom bungalows for private sale, alongside 10 two and three-bedroom affordable houses available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

The first homes were released for sale when the development opened on Saturday 30 January, with a showhome set to open to the public in the spring.

Emma Chesterton, Head of Sales for Bellway North East, said: “In line with current coronavirus guidelines, buyers are now welcome to visit us in Corbridge by making an appointment in advance.

“The health and safety of our staff and customers is a top priority and we have measures in place to ensure people are protected at all times, as well as keeping the property market moving forward by facilitating safe appointments and delivering new homes.

“We are advising buyers to get in quick as there is a limited number of these beautiful homes available at Stanegate Manor and they won’t be on the market for long.”

Stanegate Manor is part of a wider scheme of 181 new homes on the northern edge of the village of Corbridge and the plans include new infrastructure to improve connectivity on a local level.

Emma said: “New cycle and pedestrian routes are being provided as part of the overall development to link the site to the village centre, which will enhance accessibility for the residents at Stanegate Manor.

“Corbridge is a charming and historic Northumbrian village with picturesque surrounding countryside. It also has excellent transport links to Hexham and Newcastle via the A69, plus direct trains from the village’s railway station, making it a sought-after location for professionals commuting to nearby towns and cities.”

Bellway is expecting the first homes to be ready to move into at Stanegate Manor in autumn 2021.

For more information about Stanegate Manor and Bellway, visit bellway.co.uk or call the sales team on 01434 408872.

