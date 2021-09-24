Copyright: Toureasy

007 fans can indulge in their wonder of the world’s most famous British Secret Service agent on a 3-day London mission, The Ultimate James Bond London Experience!.

Toureasy, the UK’s first and only carbon neutral coach tour operation has leaked top-secret information of two exclusive tour dates to celebrate the launch of of the latest and last Daniel Craig epic adventure and mark the 60th anniversary (2022) of the first-ever Bond movie, Dr No.

You only live twice:

Friday 25th February 2022

Friday 11th March 2022

This Bond break is for die hard (oh…that’s another movie) devotees of the charismatic saviour of the world and with a license to thrill, the coach tour operator has a fun-packed itinerary:

See locations from the forthcoming release No Time to Die

Pass by the secret offices of James Bond’s London HQ – Universal Exports and the safe house from Spectre

Visit over 10 locations featured in James Bond films including For Your Eyes Only, Die Another Day, Skyfall and the last Bond film Spectre

Create your Bond moment at the locations used in Skyfall, Spectre and other Bond movies

Learn about the filmmaking process which brings a James Bond film to life

Highlights of the trip:

60-minute Bond-themed speedboat experience on the River Thames – based on the 1999 film, The World Is Not Enough, starring Pierce Brosnan as the peerless spy.

Visit Bletchley Park – the ultimate spy destination and once the top-secret home of WW2 Codebreakers.

For your eyes only:

The price is shocking, positively shocking at £249 pp based on twin share including coach transportation, 2 nights accommodation, breakfast, James Bond guided tour in London, Ultimate Spy Experience on the Thames, entry into Bletchley Park, time at destinations, net zero carbon offset certificate.

If Toureasy has shaken, not stirred the desire for a 2-night Bond break, this limited and exclusive getaway is on sale ahead of the 30th September 2021 UK cinema release of the much-awaited No Time To Die.

Q said:

“No need to pack a parachute, dive from a flying speedboat or grab onto a rope dangling from a hot air balloon… but do get ready to save the world. All guests will be doing their bit to save the world as Toureasy offsets all the carbon emissions from the trip toward global projects.”

For more undercover details refer to www.toureasy.co.uk or, if you like to do things the old-fashioned way Call M on 017 008 007 25