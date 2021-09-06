Ark Jewellery has revealed a new collection of luxurious and sustainable Christmas Star Collection and Gift range presented in beautiful boxes making them perfect for a growing number of consciously buying customers looking for sustainably sourced and ethically made products and gifting this Christmas. Thoughtful gifts with a personal touch are ready to dispatch to a recipient without the headache and endless product search and research, placing an order and having to wrap the presents.

The Christmas Star Collection and Gift Range feature new pieces of environmentally friendly, festive jewellery and a sumptuous artisan chocolate bar lovingly hand crafted in the United Kingdom.

Delightfully presented in a branded jewellery box paired with a hand-crafted milk chocolate bar full of festive flavour with warming mix of raisins, cranberries, and shortbread biscuits. Carefully selected limited edition festive jewellery including a choice of star shaped stud or drop earrings or a necklace. The gorgeous jewellery is made of sustainable oak wood decorated with a laser etched pattern and silver disc and finished with organic paint and varnish for a stunning look. A dazzling silver collection using recycled Sterling Silver with the same pattern will also be available in future.

The Christmas Stars Collection is available in sustainable oak wood in a choice of natural, white, or green painted and varnished studs or large drop earrings with silver fittings, or a Star Pendant with a choice of 18” or 20” silver necklaces. A Winter Wonder artisan chocolate bar (100grms) included in each box with a seasonal greeting card and a personal handwritten message on behalf of the sender.

The boxes will be available to order via the website www.arkjewellery.com https://www.arkjourney.com/

The Christmas Star Stud gift set are priced £60, Necklace £110.00 and the Drop earrings are £ 130.00.

All packaging is also sustainable, ensuring the minimisation of any carbon footprint created by the production of the jewellery. Laser etching have innovatively been employed to produce the Christmas Stars Jewellery Collection, which has allowed unique patterns to be engraved into the wood or silver, imbuing the pieces with a unique and stunning finish.

Ark Jewellery is owned by Kristina Smith, an artist, designer, and silversmith who studied at the Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture and Design at London Metropolitan University. Throughout her career, she has focused on sustainability within jewellery making and always tries to use sustainable materials to fashion her creations. Extremely passionate about environmental concerns, Kristina’s jewellery and art are intended to inspire and educate as well as have a profound aesthetic value.

An ever-increasing number of customers are looking to purchase ethically made products with sustainable history, packaging being a very important issue due to rising concerns over our habitual impact on the environment. Customers are also concerned about the supply chain being interrupted due to the pandemic and facing limited choices and unpredictable delivery times.

A one stop artisan jeweller for sustainable and ethical jewellery and gifting beautifully made readily available seasonal products and alluring packaging all made local, for those with limited time on their hands offering a solution for this year’s long-awaited reunion with friends and families at Christmas, avoiding the predictable stress around gifting.

Biography Kristina Smith

Kristina was born into an artist’s family. She grew up surrounded by painters and an eccentric actress, absorbing their artistic thoughts and experiences. Her story also emanates from the personal paintings and heirlooms that have long been part of her family home, offering their own stories for generations to come.

Kristina was offered a place at the Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture and Design at the London Metropolitan University. It was of course a dream come true. But like many artists, from studying what you love to finding the courage to turn that love into a business took her along a scenic route.

​A true entrepreneur at heart, she founded her own recruitment company and coached young people seeking a career change and pushing their passion. This drive focused her own attention on her interests, and in 2019, the Ark Jewellery was born.

From day one, Kristina used recycled or fair-trade materials. Without a doubt, the jewellery business has a particular reputation and disregard for the planet through mining. As an artist, she believes the passion to create art is not just to make a perfect material to create beauty, but also to educate and raise awareness.

Being intrigued by new technologies and 3D design printing, she explored the boundaries of what we can do that are perceived as precious, mixing unusual materials such as wood and fine metals, incorporating gemstones into designs that are elegantly inspired by the fragility and beauty of nature.

Kristina’s collections are influenced by travel, culture and symbols transferring her stories, feelings and experiences into her jewellery collections resonating with people.

Art without a story is meaningless. But as all good art, Kristina’s pieces give you room to discover your own emotions, connections and weave them into a story that ultimately makes them part of your life.