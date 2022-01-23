An award-winning PR and marketing service has taken on a dedicated manager to capitalise on its recent success.

Pay-as-Hugo, part of Darlington-based PR firm Harvey & Hugo, offers a range of contract and contact-free PR, social media and content marketing services through its e-commerce website.

Harvey & Hugo managing director Charlotte Nichols has taken on Jonathan Horsley as Pay-as-Hugo manager, following the service’s recent success at December’s North East Marketing Awards, where it won the adaptability prize.

The service was revamped and relaunched in 2021, offering a range of contract-free services, all of which can be ordered and paid for through its dedicated online shopping site.

Charlotte said: “During lockdown, I worked intensely on bringing the Pay-as-Hugo e-commerce platform to life; it was something I’d planned on doing for years but never had the time to do.

“However, as soon as the world started opening up again, I didn’t have the time to dedicate to the day-to-day management of PaH so knew I needed someone to take the brand on and help it flourish.

“I was looking for a real all-rounder, someone with strong business development skills to grow the brand, web experience to manage the platform, and great relationship-building skills to look after current customers – Jonathan fit the bill perfectly.”

Jonathan, who has recently moved back to the North East after spending nearly 20 years living and working in Asia, has decades of experience in sales and marketing, which he said he is looking forward to applying to his new role.

“My most recent role was with UK brands of Storksak and Babymel as the head of Asian sales, where I oversaw finding retailers and distributors in the MEAP region to represent the brands.

“I left this job when we moved back to the UK in 2020, when our plan was to travel around the UK before settling down. Unfortunately, COVID struck, and this never happened, so I’m delighted to have found a role so close to home and so close to my heart.

“As a dog lover and someone who has hired PR agencies, I have known about Harvey & Hugo for a long time, and when I saw the role advertised, I knew it was something I could get my teeth sunk into.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the super-talented team and playing a part in helping local businesses to grow.”

Charlotte added: “I’m really excited about Jonathan driving the brand forward and I’m hoping to recruit further Pay-as-Hugo specific roles this year to support him as the business grows.”

Harvey & Hugo creates lovable and memorable brands through its mix of PR, content marketing and social media services, and offers three ways of working – traditional retained contracts, flexible, fixed-fee services with Pay-as-Hugo and its training school, Hugoversity.

