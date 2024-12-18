New MG HS secures outstanding safety rating

MG HS SUV awarded 5 Star Euro NCAP rating

Outstanding performance across all safety areas

HS joins award-winning MG4 EV with highest safety rating

MG’s new and highly-popular HS SUV – launched this summer – has already secured the highest possible safety rating from Euro NCAP.

Euro NCAP awarded the MG HS SE 1.5T a 5 Star rating with the model excelling in both adult and child occupant safety evaluation tests as well as having features designed to protect vulnerable road users.

The MG HS joins the multi award-winning MG4 EV which also holds a 5 Star Euro NCAP safety rating as well as being awarded top marks by Green NCAP, the industry-leading European emissions assessment programme.

Euro NCAP commented: “The last time Euro NCAP tested MG’s largest vehicle, the HS, was in 2019 when it received a five-star rating. Euro NCAP’s protocols have been upgraded twice since then, and MG has ensured that this mid-size SUV has kept abreast of developments, with new technologies to ensure a 2024 5-star result. This demonstrates the continuing influence of Euro NCAP on vehicle safety, and the willingness of manufacturers such as MG to respond, pushing their cars to ever-higher levels of performance.

For example, the car has good protection for pedestrians and cyclists as well as an effective autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system that responds well to a range of vulnerable road users. The car also includes protection against ‘dooring’ where a door is suddenly opened in the path of a cyclist approaching from behind. All in all, under Euro NCAP’s 2024 testing programme the car receives an impressive five-star Euro NCAP rating.”

All models in the HS range benefit from an enhanced MG Pilot package which includes key features such as Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning System, Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Door Open Warning as standard. MG HS DCT models are also equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Jam Assist.

Unveiled at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the all-new HS petrol and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models also underline MG’s commitment to offering the best possible overall value in the SUV marketplace. The petrol HS SE 1.5T is available from just £24,995 and the range-topping HS Trophy PHEV for £33,995 and there is a generous 7-year/80,000-miles manufacturer’s warranty supported by a 160-strong dealer network.

Since 1997, the European New Car Assessment Programme has been the benchmark for the safety of new vehicles on sale in Europe – helping consumers to make informed decisions when choosing their next vehicle. Euro NCAP performs comprehensive, objective and independent safety evaluations, now taking into account standard assist systems and passive safety. Past and present vehicle test results are available at www.euroncap.com.