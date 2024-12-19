CUPRA Tavascan achieves 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating

CUPRA’s first all-electric SUV coupe achieved the highest star-rating, meeting Euro NCAP’s more demanding safety requirements.

The CUPRA Tavascan proves to be among the safest cars on the European market, scoring highly in all four categories: adult occupant (89%), child occupant (86%), vulnerable road users (80%) and safety assist (79%) .

The Tavascan’s result follow on from the successes of the CUPRA Formentor, CUPRA Leon and CUPRA Born.

Martorell, 13-11-2024 – CUPRA continues its high safety scores in the challenging Euro NCAP safety tests as the CUPRA Tavascan achieved a 5-star rating. The all-electric SUV coupe joins the CUPRA Formentor, CUPRA Leon and CUPRA Born in achieving the highest rating possible and signifies the brand’s determination to deliver the safest cars possible.

Euro NCAP testing is renowned for pushing vehicles to be as safe as possible, to address the safety for both occupants and vulnerable road users. The tests have been updated over the years to make sure they include the latest procedures and encompass the most up to date technologies available, making the CUPRA Tavascan’s achievement even greater.

“Safety is a key pillar of CUPRA’s approach to vehicle development, delivering vehicles that not only meet customer needs, but also place their well-being at the forefront,” said Dr. Werner Tietz, Executive Vice-President for Research and Development at CUPRA. “The CUPRA Tavascan’s result after undergoing Euro NCAP’s rigorous testing highlights the hard work of the development team and the brand’s willingness to develop the safest vehicles possible.”

The CUPRA Tavascan integrates a wide range of advanced driver assistance and safety systems, all designed to make sure occupants and vulnerable road users are kept away from harm.

A suite of onboard systems including Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, Intelligent Speed Adaptation, Side Assist, Lane Assist, Exit Warning, Exit Assist, Fatigue Detection and Rear View eSmart Camera all help the driver stay alert.

While other systems such as Front Assist, with swerve support and turn assist, prevent or mitigate possible damage in an emergency situation, monitoring other road users such as cars, pedestrians, and bicycles.

The CUPRA Tavascan is also designed to help minimise the impact on external vulnerable road users with the introduction of the active bonnet*. In the event of an imminent collision with a vulnerable road user, the rear section of the car’s bonnet is automatically raised. This action increases the distance between the bonnet and the rigid fixed parts, creating more space for controlled deformation upon impact. By providing additional cushioning, the system helps to reduce the severity of head injuries.

The integration of these systems is why the CUPRA Tavascan scored so highly in each of the individual Euro NCAP test areas: Adult Occupant 89%, Child Occupant 86%, Vulnerable Road User 80% and Safety Assist 79%.

Euro NCAP is constantly re-evaluating its testing procedures, introducing new criteria to make sure vehicles remain as safe as possible, and CUPRA is determined to make sure its vehicles continue to score highly no matter what. The CUPRA Tavascan’s 5-star result is a testament to the brands dedication.

* The active bonnet is a standard feature on all CUPRA Tavascan produced from June 2024 (Q3/2024)