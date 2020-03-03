A new interactive outdoor escape experience is coming to Newcastle.

The Big Escape sees teams move around the city centre’s streets solving puzzles, cracking codes and completing challenges to take down Big Al’s casino in a classic heist.

The GPS activated game can be played any time has already proved a success in Ireland with thousands enjoying the challenge following its launch there late last year.

The creators of the new gaming experience are established Dublin company, Creative Events. Director, Mark French said:

“As the North East’s biggest city, it makes perfect sense to bring the game to Newcastle.

“It’s a great outdoor activity for teambuilding and exploring the city in a fun way. We believe it will not only appeal to people who live and work in Newcastle but also to the huge number of visitors to the city.

“Starting at Old Eldon Square, the interactive experience turns the city centre into a giant playground by bringing together the physical and digital worlds into a new easy to use group gaming activity.

“Thousands have already taken up the challenge to take down Big Al’s casino with reviewers praising the smooth technology and the fact it can be played at their own pace”

There are plans to roll out the game to more than 50 locations.

Tickets cost £14 per person and can be booked at www.thebigescape.com