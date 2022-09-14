Square One Law, the Northern entrepreneurial law firm, has announced a restructure.

Gill Hunter continues to lead the firm as managing partner, while Square One Law’s celebrated founder and senior partner, Ian Gilthorpe will retire from the business.

Ian founded the business in 2011 as a start-up and has been instrumental in guiding Square One Law to become one of the fastest growing commercial law practices in the North with offices in Newcastle, Leeds and Darlington.

As part of the succession plan, Gill Hunter joined the business in 2018 and has worked closely with Ian, as well as the other 16 partners, to maintain its position as a creative commercial law firm, which is active in sectors including advanced manufacturing, digital & IT, energy & infrastructure and health & life sciences.

One of the North’s best-known lawyers, Ian’s career started at Muckle where he led its development over 25 years, then moved to Eversheds where he was business development partner.

His experiences with these law firms encouraged him to be fearless and break away from the traditional law firm model, to create a leaner, disruptive and more entrepreneurial business. As a result, Square One Law has become one of the North’s most well connected and proactive law firms, attracting an enviable client base and team of highly talented people.

Managing partner, Gill Hunter, said: “Ian is one of the most respected lawyers in the North and a real trailblazer in our sector and we wish him well for the future. He has helped build and guide the firm into a very strong position, which my fellow partners and I will continue to build upon. The new structure we have evolved within the business will maintain our reputation as an innovative and fresh-thinking law firm and enact our next five-year business plan, which will deliver further growth and services for our established and new clients.”

Mark Lazenby, Head of Corporate at Square One Law, said: “Ian and I have worked on a large number of regionally significant projects and deals over the last few years. His legacy is the great clients he has introduced to the firm and showing our people the importance of building long-term relationships with them.”

Ian Gilthorpe said: “Having started the business in a recession and then opening our Leeds office on the first day of the full COVID lockdown, the firm is adept at overcoming challenging situations, and the team here will undoubtedly continue in that vein notwithstanding the current economic situation.

“Long term planning is so important in succession, so I concluded the time was right for me to step aside and I am now looking forward to working with one or two businesses with specific projects.

“I particularly want to thank all the clients who place their trust in Square One Law to help their businesses. Many of them came to us when we were a start-up and continue to work with us today and it has been that amazing support that has helped Square One Law grow and develop.

“My thanks also to the whole Square One Law team for all their support and I know they will continue to focus on providing an excellent service and solutions for the firm’s clients.”