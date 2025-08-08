New partnerships for County Durham’s radio station

(l to r) Alan Day from The Riverwalk with Sam Lupton of Durham OnAir

Durham OnAir has announced two new sponsorship partnerships, one for its new Breakfast Show and a second tie up to promote its hourly weather reports for the county.

The Riverwalk in Durham, the city centre development with a range of shops, restaurants and leisure venues and an unrivalled view of the World Heritage site, is sponsoring the radio station’s brand new breakfast show hosted by Sam Lupton. Durham Breakfast, on air Monday to Thursday from 7 to 10am, combines news, entertainment, interviews and updates on events across the county with the best music from the 60s to today. Alan Day, Centre Manager for The Riverwalk, commented: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the new Durham Breakfast with Sam Lupton. Connecting with the local community is incredibly important to us, and we believe this new breakfast show will be a fantastic way to spread the news about what makes Durham and the North East so special.”

Durham OnAir has also announced a tie up with YuMe World which has state of the art games and entertainment centres in Durham and Newcastle. The entertainment destination, which has just added YuMe Desserts to its offering, delivering in Durham via Deliveroo, is sponsoring hourly weather reports for the county, as well as the 24 hour weather updates through the radio station app. John Sullivan, Managing Director of YuMe World, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Durham OnAir. As a business routed in the North East, what better way to connect with our audience than by helping everyone plan their day, come rain or shine.”

Jacqui Wallace, of Durham OnAir, added: “We’re delighted to be launching the new Durham Breakfast with The Riverwalk, and to have YuMe World partnering our weather updates. Our sponsors and the radio station are committed to giving local people what they need in a vibrant, fun and exciting way.

“Local radio has been disappearing steadily in recent years but here at Durham OnAir we’re proud to have people from across the county of Durham presenting local radio for the people of Durham. Our new Durham Breakfast, and all our shows, are passionate about the North East and believe that local radio is the best way to celebrate what makes this part of the country so special.”

Durham OnAir is the only local commercial radio station broadcasting across Durham and Darlington, providing a mix of regional news, weather and event updates combined with music from the 60s to today. Listeners can tune in to Durham OnAir on DAB Digital Radio, through the free Durham OnAir mobile app, at www.durhamonair.com, on Freeview Channel 277 and by asking an Alexa smart speaker to ‘Enable The Durham On … Air … Skill’.