Ford Transit Celebrates 60 Years: The Backbone of Britain and a European Icon

Introduction: A Van That Built a Nation

In 1965, the very first Ford Transit rolled off the assembly line in Langley, Berkshire. Sixty years later, this iconic vehicle remains an undisputed leader in the world of commercial transport. Dubbed the “Backbone of Britain,” the Ford Transit has helped shape businesses, communities, and even pop culture across the UK and Europe.

In 2025, Ford marks the 60th anniversary of the Transit, celebrating its legacy as the most trusted commercial van ever produced. From transporting rock bands and tools to royal luggage and roadie gear, the Transit is a van that quite literally carried a nation forward.

A Brief History: From 1965 to 2025

The Ford Transit was developed by Ford of Britain and Ford of Germany, aiming to provide a spacious, reliable, and versatile van for the growing post-war economy. Its launch in August 1965 was a pivotal moment for commercial transport.

Key Milestones in Transit History:

1965 : The Mk1 Transit is launched. Nicknamed the “big van that drives like a car.”

1978 : Mk2 debuts with more car-like features and improved safety.

1986 : Introduction of the Mk3 with a more aerodynamic design.

2000 : Mk5 arrives with FWD and RWD options.

2013 : The Transit family expands into global markets under the One Ford plan.

2022 : Electric model E-Transit hits the market.

2025: Ford celebrates 60 years with commemorative models and events.

Over its lifetime, more than 10 million Transits have been sold globally, making it the best-selling van in the UK and Europe for decades.

2025 Celebrations: A Tribute to a British Legend

To commemorate this monumental anniversary, Ford has pulled out all the stops. The 2025 Commercial Vehicle (CV) Show in Birmingham served as a key highlight, showcasing rare classic Transit models alongside the latest E-Transit and Transit Custom.

Anniversary Highlights:

Special Edition Models featuring heritage liveries and exclusive badging.

A historic display of all six generations of Transit vans.

Celebration of the Transit’s economic impact on UK and EU economies.

Promotions and exhibitions at Ford dealerships nationwide.

Social media campaigns featuring users’ Transit stories with #Transit60.

The celebration isn’t just nostalgic—it reflects Ford’s ongoing commitment to innovation, especially in the era of electrification.

Why the Ford Transit Matters in 2025

1. Economic Backbone

Ford estimates that van-powered businesses contribute over €1 trillion to the EU and UK economy combined. That’s equivalent to being the sixth-largest economy in the world. The Transit is often the first and only vehicle in many small business fleets, from plumbers and electricians to courier firms and catering companies.

2. Cultural Icon

In Britain, the Transit is more than a tool—it’s part of the national identity. Over the years, it’s been used to:

Transport The Beatles’ instruments during tours.

Move elephants and other animals for travelling shows.

Serve as a getaway van in numerous films and heists.

Carry royal luggage during overseas trips.

Support emergency services, mobile libraries, and NHS outreach units.

It’s even said that criminals once referred to the Transit as “the perfect getaway van,” because it was fast, agile, and spacious.

3. Innovation Powerhouse

Today, the Transit continues to lead with advanced tech and environmental responsibility:

Ford Pro telematics for fleet optimisation.

Connected vehicle services via smartphone.

Zero-emission models including the E‑Transit and E‑Transit Custom .

ADAS features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

The Transit Evolution: Six Decades of Design and Utility

Mk1 (1965–1978)

The original Transit stunned British tradespeople with its unibody design, offering much more space than competitors. It resembled an American van, a first for the UK.

Mk2 (1978–1986)

New front-end design, improved interiors, and the addition of diesel engines. Popular with construction firms and the public sector.

Mk3 (1986–1994)

Known for its modern, aerodynamic styling, it brought Transit into the new era with more powerful engines and better handling.

Mk4 & Mk5 (1994–2006)

Added driver-side airbags, more refined interiors, and extended wheelbase options.

Mk6 & Mk7 (2006–2013)

Part of the global Transit strategy. Increased versatility and improved diesel efficiency.

Transit Custom & E-Transit (2013–present)

Today’s Transit family includes:

Transit Courier : Compact van for urban use.

Transit Connect : Small van for SMEs.

Transit Custom : Mid-size van that’s become the UK’s favourite.

Transit : The full-size workhorse.

E-Transit / E-Transit Custom: The electric revolution.

Electrifying the Future: The Rise of the E-Transit

As businesses shift toward sustainability, the E-Transit and E-Transit Custom lead Ford’s EV transformation. These fully electric vans offer:

Up to 196 miles of range.

Fast charging capability (15% to 80% in ~34 minutes).

Pro Power Onboard , turning your van into a mobile generator.

Lower TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) vs. diesel equivalents.

The E‑Transit is already Europe’s best-selling electric van, and it’s set to be a cornerstone of Ford’s EV strategy in the UK.

Real-World Impact: Stories from Transit Owners

“My Business Partner on Wheels”

Tom, a mobile locksmith in Newcastle, says his Transit is his “business partner on wheels.” With tools, mobile workbench, and smart locks loaded in, he covers 30,000+ miles yearly.

“A Home on the Road”

Lucy and David, digital nomads from Bristol, converted their Transit into a tiny campervan in 2020. “It’s our little house with a view, wherever we park.”

“Still Running at 400k Miles”

Raj, a courier driver in Leeds, claims his 2011 Mk7 has surpassed 400,000 miles with regular maintenance. “She’s old, but dependable,” he says. “I wouldn’t trust anything else.”

The Transit and Pop Culture

The Transit has made appearances in:

Top Gear challenges

British gangster films like “Layer Cake”

Music videos, documentaries, and art exhibitions

Even Lego sets and custom diecast models

Its rugged, boxy silhouette has become synonymous with reliability, grit, and purpose.

UK CV Market 2025: The Transit Still Dominates

As of mid-2025:

The Transit Custom remains the UK’s top-selling commercial vehicle .

Ford holds a 30%+ share in the UK van market.

Fleet managers prefer Transit due to parts availability , low downtime , and resale value .

Used Transits are among the most searched vans on Auto Trader.

Ford Transit 60th Anniversary Events Near You

CV Show – NEC Birmingham

April 2025 saw the Transit take centre stage, with full electrified lineups and heritage models.

Dealer Events

Ford dealerships across the UK are running:

Test drive events for new Transit and E-Transit models.

Loyalty discounts for long-time Transit customers.

Transit60 merch, including jackets, mugs, and retro posters.

Social Media Campaigns

Ford is encouraging drivers to share their Transit stories using:

#Transit60

#BackboneOfBritain

#MyTransitJourney

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for the Ford Transit?

Ford has confirmed continued investment in:

Electric innovation

Connected vehicle services

Sustainable manufacturing

Expect future Transits to be:

More autonomous (Level 2+ driving assistance)

Fully software-driven, integrated with Ford Pro ecosystem

Built with recycled and renewable materials

The next 60 years look just as bold for the Transit—if not more.

Conclusion: The Greatest of All Transit

After six decades, the Ford Transit isn’t just the UK’s favourite van—it’s a symbol of mobility, hard work, and trust. From delivering packages to powering mobile businesses, it continues to evolve with the times while honouring its roots.

With electrification, connectivity, and legendary dependability, the Transit stands tall at 60—not as a van of the past, but as a cornerstone of the future.