PEUGEOT has updated its Part Exchange Valuation Tool to give buyers an even better offer on their current vehicle when buying a new car through PEUGEOT BUY Online. PEUGEOT’s quotes are now based on CAP HPI data and will give buyers a fair and accurate market valuation on their car, which they can use against a new PEUGEOT.

Buyers wishing to part-exchange their current vehicle for a new PEUGEOT model can rest assured they are getting a fair and accurate evaluation when using the PEUGEOT “Get a Valuation” online tool. As part of PEUGEOT Buy Online – which allows buyers to configure, finance and order their new vehicle from the comfort of their own home – the ‘Get a Valuation’ tool uses CAP HPI data, the UK’s leading vehicle valuations provider, to give an accurate part-exchange estimate.

To obtain a valuation, buyers simply fill in their vehicle registration, mileage and condition – using a simple four level grading matrix, and answer some short ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ questions. Following this, buyers will be asked to provide their name, email address, telephone number, postcode and model of interest to obtain an instant, free valuation. The valuation will then appear in the “Your Vehicle” pane in the middle of the webpage, allowing customers to amend the deposit contribution in the “Your Offer” finance example, to reflect the equity they wish to use towards their new PEUGEOT.

If customers have any questions or need any guidance throughout this process, local Retailers and the PEUGEOT Online Sales Support team are on hand to answer these questions and provide any necessary assistance.

Customers looking to buy a car online can also now take advantage of PEUGEOT’s new Virtual Showroom, which allows buyers to connect with a trained PEUGEOT Product Specialist who can answer their questions while providing a live 360º tour around the latest models. Using the Virtual Showroom, customers can see all the unique features and specification the cars have to offer in real time.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “For the vast majority of customers, negotiating a part-exchange valuation is one of the most important parts of any new car purchase and it’s important buyers feel they are getting an accurate and fair quote on their vehicle. With our valuation tool, we can provide buyers with a fair price on their vehicle without even seeing it for ourselves. We’ve made the online process as easy as possible. All buyers have to do is fill in their vehicle details and answer a few simple questions.”