Douglas Dinwiddie, Managing Director of White Digital is thrilled to announce their brand new podcast, The Cellar Room Sessions, recorded in White Digital’s very own in-house podcast recording studio whose office is based in what was once Sloan’s Billiard Room dating back to 1907.

The Cellar Room Sessions celebrates and explores entrepreneurship and business across a number of different industries here in the North East and whilst it’s aimed to appeal to business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, it can be enjoyed by any podcast fan.

The Cellar Room Sessions is off to a brilliant start with its first episode due to air on the 1st of September, starring creative entrepreneur and fellow podcaster Ashleigh King. They chat about Ashleigh’s childhood in South Africa and school life after relocating to the UK, her journey to helping people share their story and creating her own creative space; Flamingo Heights Studio in Newcastle.

Doug says, “Sharing real life stories has always been an important side of business to me, and I’m excited to be able to chat to and share stories of fellow business people and entrepreneurs from my local area, concentrating on the one thing that really matters to each and every one of their own businesses. The whole process of creating a podcast recording studio to planning and actually recording the first episodes has been such a journey, and I can’t wait to share it”

The Cellar Room Sessions will be available on all podcast streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts from early September. Follow our journey on social media!

Fancy being a guest? Get in touch! Please email info@thecellarroomsessions.co.uk