Oseco-Elfab, a major global provider of pressure relief solutions, has named business leader Steve Gallo as President, effective January 1, 2021.

[Broken Arrow, USA/North Shields, UK] — The recently formed, combined business Oseco-Elfab has strengthened its position as a global leader in pressure safety management by appointing Steve Gallo as President.

Steve’s combination of leadership and business experience is uniquely suited to drive growth at Oseco-Elfab through a greater customer focus and first-hand industry knowledge.

Steve’s previous leadership roles have been with ABB and DuPont, which are in Oseco-Elfab’s target industrial and process market segments. He has also taken key roles in two venture capital-backed start-up companies and is the co-founder and non-executive Board member of Pyrochem Catalyst Company. His business philosophy focuses on growing businesses by increasing value for customers, shareholders and employees, while adhering to core values of safety, integrity and trust.

The combination of leadership and business experience makes Gallo an excellent fit for Oseco-Elfab. He is equally pleased to be joining the company: “This is a very exciting time to be leading Oseco-Elfab. We have re-branded and are rolling out a new combined business identity allowing the company to use this momentum to further strengthen customer focus. The leadership team is strong and, despite the pandemic, kept the long-term goals in mind, leaving the business is in a solid position. I am excited to be part of leading the company’s accelerated growth journey going forward.”

Steve will split his time between Oseco-Elfab’s US facility in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and the UK facility in North Shields, England.