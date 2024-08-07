New Pro Vice-Chancellor appointed at the University of Sunderland

Dr Helen Driscoll has been appointed as Pro Vice-Chancellor (Learning & Teaching).

This comes after she was appointed Interim Pro Vice-Chancellor in March 2024 after many years of service to the University.

Dr Driscoll said: “I am truly delighted to be appointed as Pro Vice-Chancellor (Learning & Teaching) at the University of Sunderland.

“At its heart, this role is about ensuring our students have a fantastic experience, receive a high-quality education, and achieve success. These are things I have been passionate about throughout my career.

“The opportunities afforded by higher education were life-changing for me and I believe that the value of education cannot be over-estimated. I thrive on working with such wonderful and talented colleagues across our University to transform the lives of our students – in Sunderland, London, Hong Kong, and all over the world.

“It is an honour and a privilege to have the opportunity to play a leading role in shaping the University of Sunderland’s current and future educational landscape and in delivering our life-changing mission with you all.”

After graduating with a BSc in Psychology from Newcastle University, Dr Driscoll held her first substantive academic position at Durham University, where she also undertook her PhD in evolutionary psychology. She went on to be a Lecturer in Psychology at Northumbria University and she was appointed Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Sunderland in 2006.

Dr Driscoll’s service to the University has seen her take up multiple posts including Principal Lecturer (Team Leader) in Psychology, Acting Head of the School of Psychology and in 2022, Academic Director for Educational Partnerships.

In her role as Academic Director, Dr Driscoll provided strategic leadership across the University in learning and teaching, student outcomes and enhancing the University’s portfolio of collaborative provision delivered across the globe.

Helen also brings a wealth of experience across the diversity of the University’s provision in learning and teaching leadership, quality assurance and enhancement, the design and development of provision, and equality, diversity and inclusion.

Professor Michael Young, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) at the University, said: “Many congratulations to Helen, who will bring to the PVC role a wealth of skills and experience from her previous leadership roles in Psychology and as Academic Director for Educational Partnerships, as well as her outstanding commitment to academic excellence, innovation and student success.”

Dr Driscoll is an Associate Professor, a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, a Chartered Psychologist and an Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society. She also sits on the British Psychological Society’s Male Psychology Section committee, following a period of several years contributing to the work of the Psychology of Sexualities Section committee.