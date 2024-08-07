How these award-winning apprentices have been recognised for their dedication

Two apprentices who have graduated from the University of Sunderland have been recognised for their work at the North East Apprenticeship Awards.

Hayley Lord, who won Degree Apprentice of the Year as well as the Highly Commended Award in the Public Service Apprentice of the Year, and Kelly Craggs, who also won Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year, both studied the MBA Senior Leader Apprenticeship at the University.

Following on from its success last year, the North East Apprenticeship Awards were set up to recognise the efforts and contributions that apprentices make in the region and amplifying the organisations that create these opportunities.

Kelly, Macmillan Lead Nurse at the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am delighted to have won an award. Balancing a full-time job with study and supporting my two children through GCSE exams over the last couple of years has not been easy.

“I am extremely passionate around improving the care and experience of patients and their families affected by cancer and feel very proud that this work has been recognised, which has had such a positive impact.

“The apprenticeship provides the opportunity to make a real difference in the workplace as the programme can align to your role and support you with improvement initiatives.

“The University and South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust have been really helpful in mentoring me throughout the process and supporting my ideas.”

Hayley, Employment and Skills Manager at South Tyneside Council, said: “Winning the awards and celebrating the hard work and dedication that was put into my apprenticeship was a very proud moment in my career and being able to celebrate this alongside peers and staff from the University of Sunderland made this even more special.

“The event showcased the impact of apprenticeships across the north-east and it was inspiring to see what a positive impact this provision is having on developing individuals and businesses locally.

“For two students on my course to be finalists and go on to win awards, and the University to be a finalist in their category is testament to quality of provision being offered by the University of Sunderland Apprenticeship provision.

“My apprenticeship has elevated my knowledge, performance and reputation within my organisation and revolutionised the way I operate. I am extremely grateful to the team for providing me with not just the opportunity, but unwavering support throughout my programme, and backing me to progress onto a PhD with the University.”

The awards celebrate businesses, training providers and organisations from right across the north-east.

Melanie Robertson is Kelly’s manager and is the Chief Nurse of Informatics, which includes cancer nursing.

She said: “We were overjoyed when Kelly was nominated and then thrilled when she was announced as a winner on the night.

“Kelly’s achievements go to show that learning is a lifelong journey and I hope others are inspired to further their education as she has.

“As a Trust, we are passionate about developing the skills, experiences and knowledge of our workforce. It helps us deliver a better service to our patients and strengthens our part of the NHS.

“It not only invests in that person, but in the team they belong to, and Kelly is a fantastic example of that.”

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care and Education and Skills, said: “Hayley is a dedicated team member and a real champion for lifelong learning, so we’re delighted that she’s received this recognition.

“Hayley has brought some tangible benefits to the Skills Service. As part of her apprenticeship programme, she reviewed and overhauled the Service’s quality assurance processes, which in turn identified a range of ways we could support our commissioned training providers to improve and has undoubtedly helped drive up quality standards across the Further Education sector in the local area.

“Apprenticeships are a proven way of equipping our workforce to build sustainable careers, leading to increased prosperity in the Borough.”

Both Kelly and Hayley were part of the University’s Senior Leader Apprenticeship, a 22-month programme that aims to instil the strategic skills required of a senior leader which has been developed in partnership with regional employers.

Sarah Beck, Academic Director of Apprenticeships at the University, said: “These awards are so well deserved, as both Kelly and Hayley have made a huge contribution as senior leaders in their respective organisations.

“They are also fantastic advocates for the Senior Leader Apprenticeship programme, which has enabled them to further develop their skills and confidence.

“The awards ceremony was a real celebration of apprenticeships in the north-east and it was great for the profile of the University’s apprenticeships provision to be raised in this way.”

If you are interested in the University’s Senior Leader Apprenticeships, find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/higher-and-degree-apprenticeships/senior-leader/