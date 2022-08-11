Newcastle planning and development consultancy Lichfields has promoted Alex Kennedy to senior planner as the firm continues to develop its national operations and see strong revenue growth.

The move comes as Lichfields is marking its 60th anniversary year in 2022. The firm, which employs 215 people working across nine regional offices, has hit fee revenues of £22.6m and is aiming to pass the £25m milestone before the end of this year.

Recognising his contribution to the business in recent months, chief executive James Fennell said: “This promotion reflects the great work our staff do for our clients and the pride we take in creating a work environment to nurture our talent.”