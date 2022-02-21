Elegant efficiency: Range Rover family open for orders for the first time. Plug-in hybrid performance provides EV range of up 70 miles (113km) 1 – exceeding original estimates

Range Rover family open for orders for the first time. Plug-in hybrid performance provides EV range of up 70 miles (113km) – exceeding original estimates Compelling drive: New Extended-Range hybrids deliver real-world driving range that allows customers to make 75 per cent of their journeys with zero emissions 2

New Extended-Range hybrids deliver real-world driving range that allows customers to make 75 per cent of their journeys with zero emissions Engineering excellence: Advanced PHEVs provide CO 2 emissions as low as 18g/km 1 – lower than initial estimates – with a unique blend of efficiency and effortless six-cylinder performance

Advanced PHEVs provide CO emissions as low as 18g/km – lower than initial estimates – with a unique blend of efficiency and effortless six-cylinder performance Unrivalled luxury: Orders open for the exclusive New Range Rover SV, the ultimate expression of New Range Rover modern luxury with curated design themes and exquisite detailing

Orders open for the exclusive New Range Rover SV, the ultimate expression of New Range Rover modern luxury with curated design themes and exquisite detailing Unprecedented choice: Exclusive design details, exquisite materials and curated design themes ensure New Range Rover SV offers greater scope for personalisation than ever before

Exclusive design details, exquisite materials and curated design themes ensure New Range Rover SV offers greater scope for personalisation than ever before Powerful performer: New Range Rover SV is available with P510e PHEV powertrain, efficient MHEV diesel or new twin-turbo V8 petrol with uplifted 162mph top speed

New Range Rover SV is available with P510e PHEV powertrain, efficient MHEV diesel or new twin-turbo V8 petrol with uplifted 162mph top speed Desirability: Unprecedented demand has seen New Range Rover configured more than 2 million times on the Land Rover website since its launch in October 2021

Unprecedented demand has seen New Range Rover configured more than 2 million times on the Land Rover website since its launch in October 2021 Serene evolution: New Range Rover defines contemporary luxury, combining breathtaking modernity and aesthetic grace with technological sophistication and seamless connectivity

New Range Rover defines contemporary luxury, combining breathtaking modernity and aesthetic grace with technological sophistication and seamless connectivity Space for all: Luxurious four, five and seven-seat interiors are available across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs, offering more space, luxury and flexibility than ever before

Luxurious four, five and seven-seat interiors are available across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs, offering more space, luxury and flexibility than ever before Available to order:New Range Rover P440e is available from £103,485 (OTR) in the UK. Range Rover SV starting prices range from £146,200 to £173,200 (OTR). To find out more visit: www.landrover.com/newrangerover

Thursday January 27, 2022, Whitley, UK – The full breadth of the luxurious New Range Rover family is now available to order for the first time. Land Rover has confirmed prices for the advanced Extended-Range plug-in hybrid models and the exclusive Range Rover SV, while revealing performance figures for the plug-in electric powertrain are even stronger than originally estimated.

The P510e and P440e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) offer exceptional efficiency, producing CO 2 emissions as low as 18g/km and providing up to 70 miles (113km) of EV range – exceeding initial expectations and offering customers even greater breadth of capability.

At its reveal last year, Land Rover suggested an EV range of 62 miles (100km) and CO 2 emissions below 30g/km would be attainable.

Since its launch at the Royal Opera House, in London, in front of leaders from the world of art, culture, business and sport, Land Rover has experienced unprecedented demand for New Range Rover highlighting the global appeal of the original luxury SUV. More than 2 million individual configurations have already been carried out on the Land Rover website highlighting the global appeal of the original luxury SUV.

Nick Collins, Executive Director Vehicle Programmes, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “New Range Rover is the most desirable, elegant and capable luxury SUV in the world. Our efficient new Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle powertrains elevate the driving experience with a fine balance of performance, refinement and efficiency, enabling owners to complete whisper quiet zero emissions journeys of up to 70 miles.”

The New Range Rover effortlessly combines breathtaking modernity and aesthetic grace with technological sophistication and seamless connectivity – with space for up to seven adults for the first time.

Extended efficiency

The capability of the Extended-Range plug-in hybrids is signified in their performance and efficiency. Certified data confirms the PHEVs will offer 70 miles (113km) of electric driving according to WLTP standards with CO 2 emissions as low as 18g/km, which translates into a real-world all-electric range of 54 miles (88km) – exceeding initial estimates.

This 13 per cent increase means typical Range Rover customers will be able to complete 75 per cent2 of their journeys using the pure-electric power alone. New Range Rover is also one of the few PHEVs to offer 50kW DC rapid charging capability and can charge up to 80 per cent in under an hour, making it one of the fastest charging plug-in hybrids3.

The most powerful P510e plug-in hybrid powertrain provides elevated refinement and effortless performance. Its combination of a 38kWh lithium-ion battery, 105kW electric motor and 3.0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium engine powers the luxury SUV from 0-60mph in 5.3 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.6).

Alongside the Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid models, which blend near-silent EV-only driving with effortless performance across the P510e and P440e powertrains, New Range Rover is also available with a choice of efficient mild-hybrid six-cylinder petrol and diesels, plus an all-new V8. Customers also benefit from the choice of four-, five- and seven-seat interiors across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs. A pure-electric Range Rover – the first all-electric Land Rover – will join the line-up in 2024.

New Range Rover is available in SE, HSE and Autobiography models, with an exclusive First Edition available during the first year of production. Both Standard (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs are available with five seats, while the New Range Rover LWB model offers enhanced comfort for rear-seat occupants.

New Range Rover SV

The Range Rover SV sits at the pinnacle of the Range Rover family and represents an exquisite interpretation of Range Rover luxury and personalisation, with exclusive materials, curated design themes and greater scope for personalisation than ever from the experts at Special Vehicle Operations. Order books for New Range Rover SV are now open, priced from £146,200 (OTR) in the UK.

Mark Turner, Commercial Director, Special Vehicle Operations said: “The introduction of the New Range Rover SV is a defining moment for Special Vehicle Operations, inviting our customers to create their very own interpretation of modern luxury and savour our shared passions for exquisite design, craftsmanship and quality.”

Previously envisioned through the SVAutobiography family, the SV flagship model builds on New Range Rover’s breathtaking modernity, peerless refinement and unmatched capability with SV-specific design details and material choices throughout. It’s estimated New Range Rover SV can be configured in more than 1.6million4 combinations.

Unique front bumper and five-bar grille designs identify the new flagship model, along with a laser-etched SV roundel on the side gills, new white ceramic SV roundel on the tailgate and optional 23-inch directional three-finish wheels. Exclusive materials include lustrous plated metals, smooth ceramics, sustainably sourced woods and soft near-aniline leather, as well as sustainable non-leather Ultrafabrics™.

Pure luxury SV Serenity and stealthy SV Intrepid design themes are key to the personalisation journey on New Range Rover SV. These themes each give Range Rover SV a distinct personality and can be specified independently for the exterior or interior, in conjunction with the standard Range Rover SV exterior or interior, or applied as one theme to the whole vehicle. Contrasting two-tone interior colourway options set the front and rear of the cabins apart.

Range Rover SV is available in both Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs, including a five-seat LWB configuration for the first time. Powerful and efficient engine choices include the 510PS Extended-Range plug-in hybrid (SWB only), efficient D350 straight-six Ingenium diesel and refined 530PS V8 Twin Turbo. The new V8 is 17 percent more fuel efficient and produces 50Nm more torque than the previous 5.0-litre Supercharged V8, propelling New Range Rover SV to an uplifted top speed of 162mph.

LWB customers also have the option of specifying the four-seat SV Signature Suite, which represents the pinnacle SV interior. The luxurious design is centred around an elegant front-to-rear console that runs the full length of the cabin and accommodates an electrically powered Club Table, electrically deployable cupholders and an integrated refrigerator with SV-etched Dartington crystal glassware.

Additionally, Range Rover SV models are available with 13.1-inch Rear Seat Entertainment screens, which are the largest ever fitted to a Range Rover and the optimum size for comfort. High-fidelity headphones are also designed specifically for Range Rover SV, with enhanced smoothness and performance in higher frequency ranges.

Electrified future

New Range Rover will become the first in a series of all-electric Land Rovers when the 100 per cent electric model debuts in 2024, with every Land Rover set to be available with pure-electric propulsion by the end of the decade – helping Jaguar Land Rover achieve net zero carbon across its products, operations and supply chain by 2039 as part of its Reimagine strategy.

New Range Rover a choice of Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid powertrains is available to order now from £103,485 (OTR) in the UK. The New Range Rover SV is available in SWB from £146,200 (OTR), with P530 LWB models from £173,200 (OTR). Configure yours here: www.landrover.com/newrangerover

1The figures provided are as a result of official manufacturer’s test in accordance with EU WLTP legislation for Standard Wheelbase five seat derivatives with a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Real world figures may differ. CO2, fuel economy, energy consumption and range figures may vary according to factors such as driving styles, environmental conditions, load, wheel fitment, accessories fitted, actual route and battery condition. Range figures are based upon production vehicle over a standardised route.

2Assumes charging only at home and based on anonymised ownership data from Range Rover customer

3 Manufacturer’s Estimates. Actual charge times may vary according to environmental conditions and available charging installation.

4Figure is an estimate derived from the International Land Rover configurator, including: number of available powertrains, wheels, interior and exterior colourways, veneers and trim finishers, interior and exterior design themes, contrast roof type and colour, glazing, wheelbase and seating configurations. Number of possible configurations and local market features may vary