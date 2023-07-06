New rapid EV charging site opened at Willerby Business Park in Hull by Osprey Charging Network, supports critical public charging infrastructure

New public charging site at the Willerby Business Park in Hull has three high-powered EV chargers compatible with every Electric Vehicle (EV) on the market

Chargers will add up to 100 miles of range in around 35 minutes of charge, depending on the vehicle and its battery

Site will bolster UK national EV charging infrastructure, improve local air quality, reduce noise pollution and support local decarbonisation efforts

Osprey is one of the UK’s largest EV charging networks and has been ranked in the top 5 UK networks for customer satisfaction by Zap-Map three years running

Hull, 3rd May, 2023: Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s largest and leading electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, has increased access to public charging in Hull with three high-powered EV chargers installed at the Willerby Business Park, supporting local residents, businesses and visitors with reliable EV infrastructure.

The 75kW rapid charge points are compatible with every EV on the market today and can typically add 100 miles of range in just 35 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery. Situated in the business park, the chargers are an ideal place to charge while grabbing a bite to eat from either the Costa or Burger King on the site. The chargers are easy to use and designed with simple payment for drivers, accepting contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards.

Access to charging is one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption and the installation is expected to encourage EV uptake in the area, bolstering the UK’s national charging infrastructure as well as improving local air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting local decarbonisation efforts.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The electric transition is well underway and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for drivers, from Cornwall to Scottish Highlands. Each of our new locations is carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and availability of chargers, working to the latest and highest standards. This new charging site at the Willerby Business Park in Hull is a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”

As EV uptake increases across the country ahead of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, more and more of Hull’s visitors will look for EV charging as standard. Osprey has funded this installation, operation and oversees maintenance of the chargers which are all supplied with renewable energy. Ramoyle, the landlord for the site, benefits from a future-proofed car park and being able to attract more EV drivers as customers.

Osprey charging locations are consistently scored highly for safety and accessibility by independent inspection body ChargeSafe, and Osprey is in the Top 3 UK Chargepoint Network Operators for both personal safety and accessibility.

