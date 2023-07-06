CARS to offer a HeadacheFree VIP Shipping service

Competitors at this year’s Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival benefit from exclusive preferred global shipping rates with our Logistic Partners CARS

Sea Freight from 5000€/car Return*

No ATA Carnet required

Teams and participants will have full support from CARS throughout the process thanks to their turnkey offering

More info about the offer here

The Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival, a highlight of the global motorsport calendar, has announced a partnership with CARS (Classic Automotive Relocation Services) to offer teams and partners exclusive event based shipping rates. Those with eligible cars can utilise this partnership to ship their race cars to the Dubai Autodrome from €5.000*, ready to compete in a truly unique revival event.

Teams and competitors will be able to deliver their racing machines to one of CARS warehouses. CARS will then take care of all shipping requirements and customs of the vehicles to their warehouse at the Dubai Autodrome via either Sea Freight or Air Freight. The CARS team will offload and store the vehicles in VIP allocated garages up to the event.

This process will then be repeated once the chequered flag has fallen on the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival. CARS will handle all of the necessary logistics to ship the cars back to their country of origin. This end-to-end offering will make competing at this year’s event easier and more cost-effective than ever before.

The requirements for this exclusive offer are very simple, with minimal documentation needed.

This offer is exclusive to teams taking part in the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival, and is the most seamless and cost-effective way to transport your vehicle to and from the event.

The CARS Shipping LLC team stay at the disposal of the teams and competitors who have any questions to follow up with more information and provide quotation.

