New Renault Clio E-Tech full hybrid: The iconic city car ushers in a new style and hybrid power

INTRODUCTION

The Renault Clio has been an uninterrupted hit since its launch in 1990 – and 16 million of them have been sold worldwide so far, over 1.1m of them being sold on UK shores! It has been named France’s favourite car, become an international bestseller and won two Car of the Year awards in Europe and loved by many as a city car icon. Many regard Clio to be one of the most emblematic city cars in the market, and being sold in five generations for over 30 years deems that to be more than true. Today, Clio welcomes a new reinvention for the modern world, becoming a perfect illustration of the Renault brand’s New Wave brimming with its latest breakthroughs. Its new style is even more compelling and elegant, and its chic and distinguished interior is ushering in a new cycle with the first rendering of the brand’s new design language. The new technical front radiates vigour, the light signature has been completely revamped and channels the brand’s identity, and the new taut, exact and efficient lines give this New Clio E-Tech full hybrid a more striking character and make it a vibrant status symbol with a more emotional feel. New Clio E-Tech full hybrid has also updated its technology, for instance bringing adaptive cruise control and heated seats and steering wheel to New Clio. New Clio E-Tech full hybrid will come in a choice of trims including the new esprit Alpine. The latter’s one-of-a-kind sporty, techy and classy looks add intensity to a vehicle that encapsulates everything the Renaulution stands for. “Clio’s success has never waned. It is France’s best-selling car ever – with 16 million sold worldwide. Now New Clio E-Tech full hybrid is taking the next step with its novel style and even sharper front face. The E-Tech Full Hybrid powertrain under the bonnet is a pleasure to drive and very economical: it delivers 145 hp and releases 93 grams of CO 2 per km*. This efficient technology is here to support our customers’ energy transition in many countries.“

Fabrice Cambolive, CEO, Renault Brand

* UK WLTP CO 2 figures to be released in line with pricing “Clio has enthralled us with every new generation: it has always catered to our wants and needs, kept up with the day’s trends and kept what makes it a Clio. It was important for us to be true to the values that this icon stands for. So we factored them all in, and translated them to speak to today’s conventions and introduce Renault’s new people-centric, tech-centric design. New Clio E-Tech full hybrid successfully combines generous shapes and chiselled volumes with very technical, structured, precise and efficient lines.“

Gilles Vidal, Design Vice-President, Renault

A NEW, MORE MODERN, MORE ASSERTIVE STYLE

New Clio E-Tech full hybrid was crafted to mirror the Renault brand’s new human-centric and tech-centric design. The new Renault logo at the centre of the completely redesigned front end adds expression. This revamp captures the brand’s aim to build more modern, more distinctive and more sustainable cars for life and living grounded in its time-honoured values. The new signature lighting – which will reach all Renault vehicles in future – blends into this new style and conveys two of its hallmarks: precision and technicity. The universe inside has been reinvented: the new upholstery and new bio-sourced materials make it an up-to-date vehicle and significantly enhance its quality and the experience on board. The esprit Alpine trim is sporty and classy inside and out, and is the version that best encapsulates New Clio E-Tech full hybrid’s new era.

NEW EXTERIOR DESIGN: MORE ASSERTIVE

A status-symbol front New Clio E-Tech full hybrid’s front end has been completely redesigned: its sculpted, tauter and groovier contour adds a modern vibe and verve. The enlarged chequered grille adds strength and a sporty feel. The colour scale – darker near the logo, lighter towards the edges – gives it depth and a technical edge. This universe of effects has radically overhauled New Clio E-Tech full hybrid’s design, adding allure. A distinctive logo The brushed-satin chrome Nouvel’R logo at the front honours the brand’s heritage. Its geometry is simple, meaningful, and as a result timeless. The symbiosis between the two diamonds, and the optical effect interlocking them, adds a sense of continuous motion. This logo conveys New Clio E-Tech full hybrid’s identity more categorically than ever. A chiselled aerodynamic blade The techno and esprit Alpine trims come with an airfoil – directly inspired by the world of motorsport – beneath the grille. The sculpted shapes and taut grooves enhance and invigorate the car’s face. The blade is the same colour as the body in the techno trim, and matte shadow grey in the esprit Alpine version. The new signature lighting ushers in an all-new visual identity New Clio E-Tech full hybrid is the first vehicle in Renault’s New Wave to feature the new signature lighting at the front. It is inspired by the logo: the LED daytime running lights on either side. For instance, each form one half of an upright rhombus, underscoring the face’s pulsating, sparkling eyes and making the line-up’s design more consistent with the brand’s image. The slender full-LED headlamps, included in all the trims, point to precision and technical savviness, and sharpen the car’s look. They are more compact and combine up to five high-tech beams (three in the past) that automatically adapt light distribution between the high and dipped beam. A livelier rear end The rear bumper has also had a makeover: the aerodynamic scoops visually enlarge the rear, add ground grip and bolster the car’s technical prowess. The lower edge is matte black in the first two trims, glossy black in the techno version and matte shadow grey in the esprit Alpine version. The modernised rear lights now include crystal-clear covers providing a glimpse of the inside – again adding to the technical, up-to-date feel. The rear lights’ bright outer edges mirror the lighting pattern at the front. Classy colours and distinctive wheels New Clio E-Tech full hybrid is available in seven elegant body colours: glacier white, diamond black, shadow grey, iron blue, flame red, valencia orange and ceramic grey. Enhancing the car’s imposing allure, the distinctive wheels are up to 17 inches in diameter. They all have the new Renault logo, in brushed aluminium, at the centre. The techno trim, for instance, comes with 17 inch diamond-cut black alloy wheels. The same dimensions Notwithstanding all the changes inside, New Clio E-Tech full hybrid is practically the same size as the previous version: 4,053 mm long, 1,988 mm wide and 1,439 mm high.

AN ELEGANT AND SUSTAINABLE INTERIOR

The experience inside New Clio E-Tech full hybrid is even better now: the passenger compartment is more welcoming and cosier. As soon as you open the door, you see the nobler and more sustainable materials and feel the quality leap. Spaciousness and ergonomics are still the vehicle’s key strengths, treating everyone inside to unrivalled comfort. All the technology is there to enhance the user experience and blends into a universe of connected services and applications that help the driver and passengers relax and enjoy the journey.

More responsible fabrics New Clio E-Tech full hybrid’s techno trim seats, door panels and dashboard are clad in a specially developed sustainable fabric that comprises of up to 60% TENCEL branded modal fibres, a bio-based cellulosic fibre manufactured by the Lenzing Group. Contributing to the Renault brand’s decarbonisation strategy, the New Clio E-Tech full hybrid is not only the first car that features TENCEL Modal fibres, but also the first time these sustainable fibres are used extensively inside a vehicle. Renowned for exceptional softness, the fibres are made from a renewable resource – natural wood that are sourced from sustainably managed semi-natural forests in Europe. These semi-natural forests absorb large amounts of CO 2 and do not require any chemical fertilisers nor artificial irrigation. TENCEL Modal fibres are produced using renewable energy and have been certified with the EU Ecolabel, an environmental excellence label that is awarded to products and services meeting high environmental standards throughout their life cycle. Also importantly, there is no leather in New Clio E-Tech full hybrid: instead, the surfaces are covered in TEP, a grained coated fabric made of bio-sourced and polyester fibres. One advantage is that it takes less water and energy to dye TEP than to dye fibres the conventional way. These two choices stem from the brand’s sustainability values. A choice of sophisticated seats New Clio E-Tech full hybrid’s seats exude class and sportiness. They wrap around you, their thick layer of foam is enticing, and the headrests are ergonomic, slim and stylish. The seat and back colours, overstitching and decoration – is different in each trim. An upgraded and updated dashboard New Clio E-Tech full hybrid’s new dashboard includes an edgeless digital display, spanning 7 to 10 inches diagonally according to the trim. New Clio E-Tech full hybrid comes with Renault Easylink multimedia system, with built-in navigation and wifi smartphone replication. The Nouvel’R logo on the steering wheel adds an elegant touch to the cockpit. THE ESPRIT ALPINE TRIM FOR ADDED INTENSITY

New Clio E-Tech full hybrid is the second car (Austral being first) in the Renault line-up to receive the esprit Alpine trim, which is a sporty, tech and elegant offering. It intertwines the Alpine brand’s hallmarks and Renault’s new style playbook, and takes New Clio E-Tech full hybrid’s intensity to new heights. Sporty outside The grille at the front underpins New Clio E-Tech full hybrid’s sporty edge and assertive design. It is hot-stamped and ranges from dark at the centre to glossy chrome by the edges, adding depth and power to the car. A glossy black line cuts across it horizontally and stretches to the headlights. The logo has also been recast and its exclusive black brushed aluminium finish now accentuates the vehicle’s technical edge. A specific esprit Alpine badge has been added to the front wing. The matte shadow grey blade at the front conjures up racing cars and the motor-sports universe that this model symbolises. The rocker panels and rear bumper diffusers are the same tone. These aerodynamic scoops on the bumper visually enlarge the rear to give it a sportier look. The esprit Alpine trim also comes with 17 inch alloy wheels that radiate Alpine DNA: they are diamond-cut, black with smoky grey varnish, around blue or grey centres (depending on the body colour), pumping up the car’s dynamic, refined and technical feel. The Clio badge at the back is deep glossy black. Elegant inside The interior design is also specific to this trim – and its sportiness and elegance are in a class by themselves. The seat shapes are more enveloping to provide more lateral support and added comfort. The materials are exclusive, and lighter grey in the middle of the seat and back to underline the sporty vibe. The sides are covered in a thicker material. There are specific technical features in all the details, including a Y-shaped pattern over the seats, and is reminiscent of athletes’ sports shirts. Blue overstitching and the Alpine brand’s letter A heat-welded onto the back of the seat complete this sporty version. A red, white and blue flag, symbolising France, is stitched onto the side. The esprit Alpine trim’s seats are also made of sustainable materials, including a fabric that is 65% recycled PET (polyethylene) on the seat and seat back and a 13% recycled grained coated textile on the seat sides. They are also, in this trim level, heated. Other details and enhancements complete this trim’s interior. The heated steering wheel, for instance, was designed to capture the Alpine spirit: the red, white and blue double overstitching, perforated material and deep glossy black background for the black logo in the centre entice you to start the engine. The dashboard also features an embroidered French flag, the seatbelts at the front and back have distinctive blue edges (except the one in the middle), the pedals are aluminium and the front door sills are exclusive to the trim. When you sit in the driver’s seat, the Renault Easylink screen lights up and displays a welcome message with a sequence featuring the Alpine brand’s hallmarks. Technology at the fingertips As standard in esprit Alpine variant are a range of technological advancements, unique to this trim. Notable advancements include adaptive cruise control with speed limiter, blind spot warning, 9.3 inch Easylink touchscreen with navigation and wifi smartphone integration, alongside a 10 inch driver display.

INTUITIVE AND FUN

New Clio E-Tech full hybrid treats everyone inside it to even more convenience with streamlined, quality-enhancing technologies for the driver as well as the passengers. Its Renault Easylink multimedia system, combined with the MULTI-SENSE settings and 15 available driver assistance systems add up to an eminently intuitive experience in a car made for life and living.

TECH FOR ALL

Digital displays across the range The new services and top-of-the-line connectivity make New Clio E-Tech full hybrid even more intuitive for users. All the trims come with a 7 inch or 10 inch digital dashboard. Wireless smartphone connection New Clio E-Tech full hybrid features Renault Easylink, a multimedia gateway to a full array of applications including navigation, proactive maintenance and infotainment. Renault Easylink allows for wifi smartphone replication, allowing the ability to access Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Driver assistance systems that customers appreciate New Clio E-Tech full hybrid has 15 advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs) for easier and safer driving than ever. They are divided into three families: Driving, Parking and Safety. The main ones include adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition with overspeed prevention and automatic emergency braking. This comprehensive set of driver assistance systems ranks New Clio E-Tech full hybrid among the safest cars in its category. Adaptive cruise control is one of the main features for stress-free driving and top-of-the-line safety. This ADAS system keeps a safe following distance with the vehicle in front. It activates the brakes when you get too close, and accelerates when the road is clear again Automatic emergency braking, which is also available in New Clio E-Tech full hybrid as standard, which maximises safety by warning the driver of any dangerous situations. If the driver does not react, the system puts the brakes on for the car automatically. A CAR FOR LIFE AND LIVING FOR EVERYONE IN IT

The automatic air conditioning, hands-free card key and wireless smartphone charger are only three of the many amenities that make driving and travelling in New Clio E-Tech full hybrid more versatile and enjoyable than ever. The others include a height-adjustable passenger seat in the front and a central armrest starting with the techno version. All this while offering rear passenger space in terms of accessibility and knee radius and a boot holding of over 300 litres that ranks New Clio E-Tech full hybrid among the best in its class. New Clio E-Tech full hybrid’s MULTI-SENSE technology opens the door to explore a new world of experiences by adjusting lighting settings on the dashboard and centre console. It is high-tech, fine-tuneable, classy, and treats everyone to a fantastic in-car experience. UK ADOPTS E-TECH FULL HYBRID POWERTRAIN

The 145 hp E-Tech full hybrid, which the UK has chosen as its one and only powertrain of choice, is at the cutting edge of hybrid technology. It puts the pleasure of electric driving in cities within everyone’s reach and at the same time lowers fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.

An eco-driving assistant for all the powertrain options also advises the driver on the best ways to save fuel and thus reduce exhaust CO 2 emissions. E-Tech full hybrid: more fun with less fuel Renault started building E-Tech full hybrid technology into its cars – including Clio – in 2020. This E-Tech full hybrid technology is packed with more than 150 patents as well as expertise that Renault has amassed on Formula 1 tracks – especially energy recovery and regeneration. It makes New Clio more dynamic and at the same time more efficient. The IC engine’s transmission has four gear ratios and the main electric motor has two. The E-Tech full hybrid powertrain can combine input for the IC engine and electric motor in up to 14 different ways to optimise energy efficiency. The car is invariably powered by the electric motor when it starts, and can use the electric motor up to 80% of the time in cities – cutting consumption by up to 40% compared to a conventional petrol engine. New Clio E-Tech full hybrid’s battery capacity in urban areas is the highest in the hybrid city car segment. Thanks to its efficient powertrain, CO 2 emissions are limited, starting at 93 g/km*, which is outstanding in the category. That is in addition to the silence you enjoy in electric cars and the fact that you don’t have to stop to charge the battery.

Please follow and like us: