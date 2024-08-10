New Renault Symbioz available to order priced from £29,295 OTR

Positioned between Captur and Austral, Renault Symbioz gives Renault a stronger presence at the entry level of the C-segment, with a compact voiture à vivre, tailored to the needs of customers

Symbioz is available in three levels of trim – techno, techno esprit Alpine, iconic esprit Alpine

E-Tech full hybrid 145 powertrain developed for performance and efficiency, combining a 39 kW electric motor and 18 kW HSG with a 95 bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.2 kWh battery

Available to order now priced from £29,295 OTR, with the first customer deliveries in expected in September 2024

Symbioz embodies the best of Renault’s latest C-segment vehicles in terms of modular design, connectivity and efficiency. It has all the qualities necessary to appeal to both families and businesses looking for a level of electrification, while keeping a firm hold on total ownership costs.

The latest Renault model shares its DNA with a long line of innovative family-friendly cars that are voiture à vivre (cars for living) and reflect our changing needs. From the Renault 16, first launched in 1965 with its bench seat that included a ‘holiday travel’ position, to the Renault Scénic that introduced the world to the compact MPV in the 1990s.

Positioned between Captur and Austral, Symbioz expands the Renault offering at the entry level of the C-segment. Only 4.41m long, this new model rounds out the full-hybrid E-Tech family of Arkana (4.57m) and Austral (4.51m), alongside the E-Tech electric models, with Megane and Scenic electric.

Symbioz benefits from the very best in Renault technology. It features the OpenR Link multimedia system with Google built-in, and the Solarbay tinted glass roof. The top of the range iconic esprit Alpine version boasts 24 new-generation driving aids that elevate safety and driving comfort to the highest levels.

Versatile as well as stylish, Symbioz boasts boot space of up 624 litres and a rear seat that slides by 16 cm, creating a flat floor when fully folded and enabling the interior to be easily adapted to customers’ requirements.

Weighing under 1,500 kg, Symbioz is also relatively light, which helps to enhance efficiency. Using the E-Tech full hybrid 145 powertrain it produces only 105g/km CO 2 .

Pricing

MODEL BIK (2024/2025) BASIC PRICE VAT 20% TOTAL RETAIL PRICE VED YEAR 1 DELIVERY CHARGE FRF OTR PRICE techno E-Tech 26% £23,629.17 £4,725.83 £28,355 £185 £700 £55 £29,295 techno esprit

Alpine E-Tech 26% £25,295.83 £5,059.17 £30,355 £185 £700 £55 £31,295 iconic esprit

Alpine E-Tech 26% £26,962.50 £5,392.50 £32,355 £185 £700 £55 £33,295

Grade walk

techno standard equipment

18-inch alloy wheels

shark fin antenna

satin chrome window frames

dark tinted rear windows and tailgate

full LED front and rear lights

automatic headlights and wipers with rain sensors

automatic high/low beam

embossed marled black fabric/titanium black biosourced grained coated fabric with yellow top-stitchingsynthetic leather steering wheel

frameless auto-dimming rear view mirror with light and rain sensor

automatic air conditioning with one-touch quick demist function and air quality regulator

flying console with central storage, sliding armrest and two rear air vents

electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

front and rear electric windows with driver’s one-touch facility

rear window and door child locking function

hands-free keycard with keyless access and start

driver and front passenger height adjustable seats

60:40 folding sliding rear bench seat

ISOFIX child seat fixing points on rear outermost seats

modular boot floor

10.4-inch OpenR Link touchscreen with built-in Google Automotive services including navigation, Arkamys audio with 6-speakers, DAB and Bluetooth

10.25-inch digital driver display

wireless smartphone charger

wireless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

USB-C ports – two front, two rear

Driver and passenger front, side, head and curtain airbags

passenger airbag deactivation

ABS with EBA

distance warning alert

active emergency braking system – urban and pedestrian/cyclist detection

driver attention alert

adaptive cruise control with speed limiter

front and rear detection with emergency lane keep assist including solid line, oncoming traffic and road edge detection

hill start assist

rear view camera

heated electric folding door mirrors

My Safety Shield

Renault automatic emergency assist (E-Call)

tyre pressure warning light

tyre repair kit

techno esprit Alpine (in addition to techno)

19-inch esprit Alpine alloy wheels

gloss black window frames

esprit Alpine interior styling

sports pedals and footrest

75% recycled fabric/titanium black grained coated fabric with blue top-stitchingheated synthetic leather steering wheel

hands-free electric power tailgate

electrically adjustable front seats

heated front seats

occupant safe exit alert

blind spot warning

active driver assist – adaptive cruise control with lane centering assist

rear cross traffic/pedestrian alert with rear braking assistance

iconic esprit Alpine (in addition to techno esprit Alpine)

Solarbay opacifying glass sunroof

360° around view 3D camera

hands-free parking

9-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system

Technical Specifications

Powertrain E-Tech full hybrid 145 Auto Type Hybrid petrol electric Capacity (cc) 1598 Bore x stroke (mm) 78 x 83.6 Number of cylinders/valves 4/16 Maximum power (kW/hp) 105 / 145 Maximum torque (Nm) Petrol engine: 149 @ 3,600rpm Electric motors: 250 Battery Type Lithium-ion Number of cells 68 Voltage (V) 150 – 285 Capacity (kWh) 1.26 Gearbox Number of forward gears 6 (4 gears with 2 additional motors) Type Clutchless smart multimode Performance Maximum speed (mph) 106 0 to 62 mph (s) 10.6 Standing 400m (s) 17.9 Standing kilometre (s) 32.6 CO 2 (g/km WLTP) 105 – 108 Fuel consumption (mpg) 60.1 Suspension & steering Front suspension MacPherson with rectangular shaped lower arm and anti-roll bar Rear suspension Torsion beam with programmed deflection, coil springs Turning circle between kerbs (m) 11.1 Turns lock-to-lock 2.63 Wheels & tyres 18-inch wheels 215/55 R18 95H 19-inch wheels 225/45 R19 92V Brakes Front discs dia./width (mm) 296/26 Rear discs dia. (mm) 260 Dimensions (mm) Overall length 4413 Wheelbase 2638 Front overhang 892 Rear overhang 890 Overall width with mirrors folded/unfolded 1797/2003 Front track ground 1562 Rear track ground 1547 Overall height 1575 Open tailgate height 2076 Ground clearance unladen / with max. load 169/132 Approach angle at max. load 18 Ramp-over angle at max. load 14 Departure angle at max. load 20 Fording depth 300 Front elbow room 1396 Rear elbow room 1391 Front shoulder width 1371 Rear shoulder width 1339 Front headroom with standard roof/Solarbay 889929 Rear headroom with standard roof/Solarbay 849908 Maximum load length at floor level with/without seats folded 634/956/1683 Rear opening height 619 Rear opening width upper/max/lower 942/996/1012 Interior width between wheel arches 1019 Boot height under parcel shelf at floor level/bottom level 432/625 Boot height under liner 628 Volumes (litres) boot volume (L) – rear bench seats backwards / forwards (L) VDA 492/624 boot volume (L) – rear bench seats backwards / forwards (L) VDA 434/548 maximum boot volume with seats folded down (L) 1582 maximum boot volume with seats folded down VDA (L) 1498 storage space under floor (L) 155 storage space under floor VDA (L) 127 Fuel tank capacity 48 Weights (kg) Kerb weight – techno/techno esprit Alpine/iconic esprit Alpine 1426/1432/1447 Payload – min/max 449/502 Gross vehicle weight 1925 Gross train weight 2675 Max towing weight – braked 750 Max towing weight – unbraked 745 Max roof load 80

For more information on the Renault Symbioz, visit: https://www.renault.co.uk/hybrid-cars/symbioz.html