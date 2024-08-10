  • Sat. Aug 10th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring Retail

New Renault Symbioz available to order priced from £29,295 OTR

Byadmin

Aug 10, 2024 #Renault, #Renault Symbioz
  • Positioned between Captur and Austral, Renault Symbioz gives Renault a stronger presence at the entry level of the C-segment, with a compact voiture à vivre, tailored to the needs of customers
  • Symbioz is available in three levels of trim – techno, techno esprit Alpine, iconic esprit Alpine
  • E-Tech full hybrid 145 powertrain developed for performance and efficiency, combining a 39 kW electric motor and 18 kW HSG with a 95 bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.2 kWh battery
  • Available to order now priced from £29,295 OTR, with the first customer deliveries in expected in September 2024
RENAULT SYMBIOZ E-TECH FULL HYBRID (DJB) – PHASE 1 – CMYK PRINT FORMAT

Symbioz embodies the best of Renault’s latest C-segment vehicles in terms of modular design, connectivity and efficiency. It has all the qualities necessary to appeal to both families and businesses looking for a level of electrification, while keeping a firm hold on total ownership costs.

The latest Renault model shares its DNA with a long line of innovative family-friendly cars that are voiture à vivre (cars for living) and reflect our changing needs. From the Renault 16, first launched in 1965 with its bench seat that included a ‘holiday travel’ position, to the Renault Scénic that introduced the world to the compact MPV in the 1990s.

Positioned between Captur and Austral, Symbioz expands the Renault offering at the entry level of the C-segment. Only 4.41m long, this new model rounds out the full-hybrid E-Tech family of Arkana (4.57m) and Austral (4.51m), alongside the E-Tech electric models, with Megane and Scenic electric.

Symbioz benefits from the very best in Renault technology. It features the OpenR Link multimedia system with Google built-in, and the Solarbay tinted glass roof. The top of the range iconic esprit Alpine version boasts 24 new-generation driving aids that elevate safety and driving comfort to the highest levels.

Versatile as well as stylish, Symbioz boasts boot space of up 624 litres and a rear seat that slides by 16 cm, creating a flat floor when fully folded and enabling the interior to be easily adapted to customers’ requirements.

Weighing under 1,500 kg, Symbioz is also relatively light, which helps to enhance efficiency. Using the E-Tech full hybrid 145 powertrain it produces only 105g/km CO2.

Pricing

MODEL

BIK (2024/2025)

BASIC PRICE

VAT 20%

TOTAL RETAIL PRICE

VED YEAR 1

DELIVERY CHARGE

FRF

OTR PRICE

techno E-Tech

26%

£23,629.17

£4,725.83

£28,355

£185

£700

£55

£29,295

techno esprit
Alpine E-Tech

26%

£25,295.83

£5,059.17

£30,355

£185

£700

£55

£31,295

iconic esprit
Alpine E-Tech

26%

£26,962.50

£5,392.50

£32,355

£185

£700

£55

 £33,295

Grade walk
techno standard equipment

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • shark fin antenna
  • satin chrome window frames
  • dark tinted rear windows and tailgate
  • full LED front and rear lights
  • automatic headlights and wipers with rain sensors
  • automatic high/low beam
  • embossed marled black fabric/titanium black biosourced grained coated fabric with yellow top-stitchingsynthetic leather steering wheel
  • frameless auto-dimming rear view mirror with light and rain sensor
  • automatic air conditioning with one-touch quick demist function and air quality regulator
  • flying console with central storage, sliding armrest and two rear air vents
  • electronic parking brake with auto-hold function
  • front and rear electric windows with driver’s one-touch facility
  • rear window and door child locking function
  • hands-free keycard with keyless access and start
  • driver and front passenger height adjustable seats
  • 60:40 folding sliding rear bench seat
  • ISOFIX child seat fixing points on rear outermost seats
  • modular boot floor
  • 10.4-inch OpenR Link touchscreen with built-in Google Automotive services including navigation, Arkamys audio with 6-speakers, DAB and Bluetooth
  • 10.25-inch digital driver display
  • wireless smartphone charger
  • wireless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • USB-C ports – two front, two rear
  • Driver and passenger front, side, head and curtain airbags
  • passenger airbag deactivation
  • ABS with EBA
  • distance warning alert
  • active emergency braking system – urban and pedestrian/cyclist detection
  • driver attention alert
  • adaptive cruise control with speed limiter
  • front and rear detection with emergency lane keep assist including solid line, oncoming traffic and road edge detection
  • hill start assist
  • rear view camera
  • heated electric folding door mirrors
  • My Safety Shield
  • Renault automatic emergency assist (E-Call)
  • tyre pressure warning light
  • tyre repair kit

techno esprit Alpine (in addition to techno)

  • 19-inch esprit Alpine alloy wheels
  • gloss black window frames
  • esprit Alpine interior styling
  • sports pedals and footrest
  • 75% recycled fabric/titanium black grained coated fabric with blue top-stitchingheated synthetic leather steering wheel
  • hands-free electric power tailgate
  • electrically adjustable front seats
  • heated front seats
  • occupant safe exit alert
  • blind spot warning
  • active driver assist – adaptive cruise control with lane centering assist
  • rear cross traffic/pedestrian alert with rear braking assistance

iconic esprit Alpine (in addition to techno esprit Alpine)

  • Solarbay opacifying glass sunroof
  • 360° around view 3D camera
  • hands-free parking
  • 9-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system

Technical Specifications

Powertrain

E-Tech full hybrid 145 Auto

Type

Hybrid petrol electric

Capacity (cc)

1598

Bore x stroke (mm)

78 x 83.6

Number of cylinders/valves

4/16

Maximum power (kW/hp)

105 / 145

Maximum torque (Nm)

Petrol engine: 149 @ 3,600rpm Electric motors: 250

Battery

 

Type

Lithium-ion

Number of cells

68

Voltage (V)

150 – 285

Capacity (kWh)

1.26

Gearbox

 

Number of forward gears

6 (4 gears with 2 additional motors)

Type

Clutchless smart multimode

Performance

 

Maximum speed (mph)

106

0 to 62 mph (s)

10.6

Standing 400m (s)

17.9

Standing kilometre (s)

32.6

CO2 (g/km WLTP)

105 – 108

Fuel consumption (mpg)

60.1

Suspension & steering

 

Front suspension

MacPherson with rectangular shaped lower arm and anti-roll bar

Rear suspension

Torsion beam with programmed deflection, coil springs

Turning circle between kerbs (m)

11.1

Turns lock-to-lock

2.63

Wheels & tyres

 

18-inch wheels

215/55 R18 95H

19-inch wheels

225/45 R19 92V

Brakes

 

Front discs dia./width (mm)

296/26

Rear discs dia. (mm)

260

Dimensions (mm)

 

Overall length

4413

Wheelbase

2638

Front overhang

892

Rear overhang

890

Overall width with mirrors folded/unfolded

1797/2003

Front track ground

1562

Rear track ground

1547

Overall height

1575

Open tailgate height

2076

Ground clearance unladen / with max. load

169/132

Approach angle at max. load

18

Ramp-over angle at max. load

14

Departure angle at max. load

20

Fording depth

300

Front elbow room

1396

Rear elbow room

1391

Front shoulder width

1371

Rear shoulder width

1339

Front headroom with standard roof/Solarbay

889929

Rear headroom with standard roof/Solarbay

849908

Maximum load length at floor level with/without seats folded

634/956/1683

Rear opening height

619

Rear opening width upper/max/lower

942/996/1012

Interior width between wheel arches

1019

Boot height under parcel shelf at floor level/bottom level

432/625

Boot height under liner

628

Volumes (litres)

 

boot volume (L) – rear bench seats  backwards / forwards (L) VDA

492/624

boot volume (L) – rear bench seats  backwards / forwards (L) VDA

434/548

maximum boot volume with seats folded down  (L)

1582

maximum boot volume with seats folded down VDA  (L)

1498

storage space under floor (L)

155

storage space under floor VDA (L)

127

Fuel tank capacity

48

Weights (kg)

 

Kerb weight – techno/techno esprit Alpine/iconic esprit Alpine

1426/1432/1447

Payload – min/max

449/502

Gross vehicle weight

1925

Gross train weight

2675

Max towing weight – braked

750

Max towing weight – unbraked

745

Max roof load

80

For more information on the Renault Symbioz, visit: https://www.renault.co.uk/hybrid-cars/symbioz.html

By admin

Related Post

Motoring Retail
Businesses invited to take part in trial of next-generation vehicle to grid EV charging
Aug 9, 2024 admin
Motoring Retail
Volvo Car UK introduces new Black Edition models and welcomes back V60 and V90 estates
Aug 9, 2024 admin
Food & Drink Retail
FROM RAGS TO RICHES – BENFLEET MUM HEADS MULTI-MILLION POUND COMPANY
Aug 9, 2024 admin

You missed

Motoring Retail
Motoring Retail
Motoring Retail
Life