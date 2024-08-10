New Renault Symbioz available to order priced from £29,295 OTR

- Positioned between Captur and Austral, Renault Symbioz gives Renault a stronger presence at the entry level of the C-segment, with a compact voiture à vivre, tailored to the needs of customers
- Symbioz is available in three levels of trim – techno, techno esprit Alpine, iconic esprit Alpine
- E-Tech full hybrid 145 powertrain developed for performance and efficiency, combining a 39 kW electric motor and 18 kW HSG with a 95 bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.2 kWh battery
- Available to order now priced from £29,295 OTR, with the first customer deliveries in expected in September 2024
Symbioz embodies the best of Renault’s latest C-segment vehicles in terms of modular design, connectivity and efficiency. It has all the qualities necessary to appeal to both families and businesses looking for a level of electrification, while keeping a firm hold on total ownership costs.
The latest Renault model shares its DNA with a long line of innovative family-friendly cars that are voiture à vivre (cars for living) and reflect our changing needs. From the Renault 16, first launched in 1965 with its bench seat that included a ‘holiday travel’ position, to the Renault Scénic that introduced the world to the compact MPV in the 1990s.
Positioned between Captur and Austral, Symbioz expands the Renault offering at the entry level of the C-segment. Only 4.41m long, this new model rounds out the full-hybrid E-Tech family of Arkana (4.57m) and Austral (4.51m), alongside the E-Tech electric models, with Megane and Scenic electric.
Symbioz benefits from the very best in Renault technology. It features the OpenR Link multimedia system with Google built-in, and the Solarbay tinted glass roof. The top of the range iconic esprit Alpine version boasts 24 new-generation driving aids that elevate safety and driving comfort to the highest levels.
Versatile as well as stylish, Symbioz boasts boot space of up 624 litres and a rear seat that slides by 16 cm, creating a flat floor when fully folded and enabling the interior to be easily adapted to customers’ requirements.
Weighing under 1,500 kg, Symbioz is also relatively light, which helps to enhance efficiency. Using the E-Tech full hybrid 145 powertrain it produces only 105g/km CO2.
Pricing
|
MODEL
|
BIK (2024/2025)
|
BASIC PRICE
|
VAT 20%
|
TOTAL RETAIL PRICE
|
VED YEAR 1
|
DELIVERY CHARGE
|
FRF
|
OTR PRICE
|
techno E-Tech
|
26%
|
£23,629.17
|
£4,725.83
|
£28,355
|
£185
|
£700
|
£55
|
£29,295
|
techno esprit
|
26%
|
£25,295.83
|
£5,059.17
|
£30,355
|
£185
|
£700
|
£55
|
£31,295
|
iconic esprit
|
26%
|
£26,962.50
|
£5,392.50
|
£32,355
|
£185
|
£700
|
£55
|
£33,295
Grade walk
techno standard equipment
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- shark fin antenna
- satin chrome window frames
- dark tinted rear windows and tailgate
- full LED front and rear lights
- automatic headlights and wipers with rain sensors
- automatic high/low beam
- embossed marled black fabric/titanium black biosourced grained coated fabric with yellow top-stitchingsynthetic leather steering wheel
- frameless auto-dimming rear view mirror with light and rain sensor
- automatic air conditioning with one-touch quick demist function and air quality regulator
- flying console with central storage, sliding armrest and two rear air vents
- electronic parking brake with auto-hold function
- front and rear electric windows with driver’s one-touch facility
- rear window and door child locking function
- hands-free keycard with keyless access and start
- driver and front passenger height adjustable seats
- 60:40 folding sliding rear bench seat
- ISOFIX child seat fixing points on rear outermost seats
- modular boot floor
- 10.4-inch OpenR Link touchscreen with built-in Google Automotive services including navigation, Arkamys audio with 6-speakers, DAB and Bluetooth
- 10.25-inch digital driver display
- wireless smartphone charger
- wireless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- USB-C ports – two front, two rear
- Driver and passenger front, side, head and curtain airbags
- passenger airbag deactivation
- ABS with EBA
- distance warning alert
- active emergency braking system – urban and pedestrian/cyclist detection
- driver attention alert
- adaptive cruise control with speed limiter
- front and rear detection with emergency lane keep assist including solid line, oncoming traffic and road edge detection
- hill start assist
- rear view camera
- heated electric folding door mirrors
- My Safety Shield
- Renault automatic emergency assist (E-Call)
- tyre pressure warning light
- tyre repair kit
techno esprit Alpine (in addition to techno)
- 19-inch esprit Alpine alloy wheels
- gloss black window frames
- esprit Alpine interior styling
- sports pedals and footrest
- 75% recycled fabric/titanium black grained coated fabric with blue top-stitchingheated synthetic leather steering wheel
- hands-free electric power tailgate
- electrically adjustable front seats
- heated front seats
- occupant safe exit alert
- blind spot warning
- active driver assist – adaptive cruise control with lane centering assist
- rear cross traffic/pedestrian alert with rear braking assistance
iconic esprit Alpine (in addition to techno esprit Alpine)
- Solarbay opacifying glass sunroof
- 360° around view 3D camera
- hands-free parking
- 9-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system
Technical Specifications
|
Powertrain
|
E-Tech full hybrid 145 Auto
|
Type
|
Hybrid petrol electric
|
Capacity (cc)
|
1598
|
Bore x stroke (mm)
|
78 x 83.6
|
Number of cylinders/valves
|
4/16
|
Maximum power (kW/hp)
|
105 / 145
|
Maximum torque (Nm)
|
Petrol engine: 149 @ 3,600rpm Electric motors: 250
|
Battery
|
|
Type
|
Lithium-ion
|
Number of cells
|
68
|
Voltage (V)
|
150 – 285
|
Capacity (kWh)
|
1.26
|
Gearbox
|
|
Number of forward gears
|
6 (4 gears with 2 additional motors)
|
Type
|
Clutchless smart multimode
|
Performance
|
|
Maximum speed (mph)
|
106
|
0 to 62 mph (s)
|
10.6
|
Standing 400m (s)
|
17.9
|
Standing kilometre (s)
|
32.6
|
CO2 (g/km WLTP)
|
105 – 108
|
Fuel consumption (mpg)
|
60.1
|
Suspension & steering
|
|
Front suspension
|
MacPherson with rectangular shaped lower arm and anti-roll bar
|
Rear suspension
|
Torsion beam with programmed deflection, coil springs
|
Turning circle between kerbs (m)
|
11.1
|
Turns lock-to-lock
|
2.63
|
Wheels & tyres
|
|
18-inch wheels
|
215/55 R18 95H
|
19-inch wheels
|
225/45 R19 92V
|
Brakes
|
|
Front discs dia./width (mm)
|
296/26
|
Rear discs dia. (mm)
|
260
|
Dimensions (mm)
|
|
Overall length
|
4413
|
Wheelbase
|
2638
|
Front overhang
|
892
|
Rear overhang
|
890
|
Overall width with mirrors folded/unfolded
|
1797/2003
|
Front track ground
|
1562
|
Rear track ground
|
1547
|
Overall height
|
1575
|
Open tailgate height
|
2076
|
Ground clearance unladen / with max. load
|
169/132
|
Approach angle at max. load
|
18
|
Ramp-over angle at max. load
|
14
|
Departure angle at max. load
|
20
|
Fording depth
|
300
|
Front elbow room
|
1396
|
Rear elbow room
|
1391
|
Front shoulder width
|
1371
|
Rear shoulder width
|
1339
|
Front headroom with standard roof/Solarbay
|
889929
|
Rear headroom with standard roof/Solarbay
|
849908
|
Maximum load length at floor level with/without seats folded
|
634/956/1683
|
Rear opening height
|
619
|
Rear opening width upper/max/lower
|
942/996/1012
|
Interior width between wheel arches
|
1019
|
Boot height under parcel shelf at floor level/bottom level
|
432/625
|
Boot height under liner
|
628
|
Volumes (litres)
|
|
boot volume (L) – rear bench seats backwards / forwards (L) VDA
|
492/624
|
boot volume (L) – rear bench seats backwards / forwards (L) VDA
|
434/548
|
maximum boot volume with seats folded down (L)
|
1582
|
maximum boot volume with seats folded down VDA (L)
|
1498
|
storage space under floor (L)
|
155
|
storage space under floor VDA (L)
|
127
|
Fuel tank capacity
|
48
|
Weights (kg)
|
|
Kerb weight – techno/techno esprit Alpine/iconic esprit Alpine
|
1426/1432/1447
|
Payload – min/max
|
449/502
|
Gross vehicle weight
|
1925
|
Gross train weight
|
2675
|
Max towing weight – braked
|
750
|
Max towing weight – unbraked
|
745
|
Max roof load
|
80
For more information on the Renault Symbioz, visit: https://www.renault.co.uk/hybrid-cars/symbioz.html