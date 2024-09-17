New Renault Trafic E-Tech 100% electric available to order now priced from £34,500 + VAT

New Renault Trafic E-Tech 100% electric order books now open

Three versions available with a choice of two body lengths and two heights

52kWh battery delivers 183-mile (WLTP) range with rapid DC charging up to 50kW as standard

Standard specification includes 8-inch Easy Link display with wireless smartphone integration, full LED headlights, and up-to-the-minute safety systems

Versatility comes as standard with up to 8.9m 3 of load space, 4.15m maximum load length and 920kg towing capacity

A cabin that supports hard-working tradespeople: 88 litres of in-cab storage and Mobile Office as standard, a convenient folding table with detachable A4 clipboard and laptop storage

Prices start from £34,500 plus VAT after £5,000 PiVG

The new Renault Trafic E-Tech 100% electric is now available to order, with prices starting from £34,500 plus VAT after the £5,000 PiVG (Plug-in Van Grant). First deliveries are expected from September.

The zero-emissions-in-use van is available in a choice of three versions, including a high roof model that occupies a unique position in the UK market. It joins the Kangoo E-Tech 100% electric and new Master E-Tech 100% electric in Renault’s Pro+ range, which now offers an all-electric LCV suitable for every business, no matter their size.

Two body lengths (5.08 and 5.48 metres) and two heights (1.967 and 2.498 metres) are available for the new Trafic E-Tech 100% electric, offering a load space that ranges from 5.8m3 to 8.9m3. Loads of up to 4.15 metres in length can be carried in the LWB version thanks to the clever load-through facility, while up to 920kg of towing capacity and a maximum payload of up to 1,222kg ensure no job is too big.

That practical nature continues into the cabin, too, with up to 88 litres of storage space on offer: 19.7 litres in the console, 14.6 litres in the doors, and 54 litres in the bench. The Renault Trafic was the first LCV to be equipped with a “mobile office” and this smart piece of equipment has since gone on to become a must-have for tradespeople on the move.

With a 52kWh lithium-ion battery, the new Trafic E-Tech 100% electric can drive for up to 186 miles (WLTP) on a single charge, while rapid DC charging up to 50kW can fully recharge the battery from flat in just an hour.

Standard equipment includes an Easy Link display with 8-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone integration with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®, full LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, heated electrically-adjustable door mirrors, rear parking sensors, cruise control with speed limiter, intelligent speed assist, active emergency braking system, tyre pressure warning, lane departure warning, driver attention alert and drowsiness warning.

Also standard are a premium dashboard with horizontal grain and chrome styling, a 7-inch colour TFT driver information display, height adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment and armrest, electric front windows with one-touch opening on the driver’s side, air conditioning with pollen filter, and the Mobile Office with folding middle passenger seat.

Available options include climate control, heated seats, 360° parking sensors, rear parking camera, automatic high beam, automatic headlights, rain sensitive wipers, blind spot warning, and a range of door and glazing configurations.

New Renault Trafic E-Tech 100% electric pricing

MODEL BASIC PRICE VAT RETAIL PRICE PiVG BASIC PRICE AFTER PiVG RETAIL AFTER PiVG OTR CHARGES OTR AFTER PiVG SL30 E-Tech Advance £39,500 £7,900 £47,000 £5,000 £34,500 £42,400 £755 £43,155 LL30 E-Tech Advance £40,250 £8,050 £48,300 £5,000 £35,250 £43,300 £755 £44,055 LH30 E-Tech Advance £41,250 £8,250 £49,500 £5,000 £36,250 £44,500 £755 £45,255

For more information on the new Renault Trafic E-Tech electric visit: https://business.renault.co.uk/electric-vehicle-range/trafic-van-e-tech-electric.html