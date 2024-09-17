OxTrail 2024 partner: MINI Plant Oxford applies finishing touches to sculptures created by local artists

MINI Plant Oxford supports sculpture trail in aid of local Sobell House Hospice Charity

Life size Oxen sculptures designed given protective coating in MINI Plant Oxford Paint Shop

Sculptures to be placed around the historic Oxfordshire county

Each sculpture to be auctioned off, raising money for Sobell House Hospice

Oxford. This summer MINI Plant Oxford is supporting OxTrail 2024 – an exciting Oxfordshire initiative organised by local charity Sobell House Hospice to raise important funds for their work.

The trail sees a series of Ox sculptures placed around Oxfordshire, with each having being individually designed by either an artist or local school. Following their design, expert associates at MINI Plant Oxford then hand-sprayed the sculptures with a glossy and protective clear coat to ensure a flawless finish.

From 6th July – 29th August, the OxTrail sculptures will be on display around Oxfordshire for visitors to enjoy. Following this, each sculpture will be auctioned off with proceeds going to support the incredible work of Sobell House Hospice.

Sobell House Hospice offers specialist palliative care for those facing life-threatening illness, death and bereavement. They care for around 3,000 people a year, with their mission to enrich the lives of patients and their loved ones.

Speaking on the collaboration between OxTrail 2024 and the Paint Shop, Plant Director of Plants Oxford and Swindon, Dr. Markus Grüneisl, said “We’re thrilled to have lent our paint shop services to the OxTrail. This brilliant initiative helps raise vital funds for Sobell House Hospice, and it’s been great to see the MINI team spirit in full flow as our associates have supported the project.”

Associates at MINI Plant Oxford have gone one step further, creating their very own unique Ox sculpture for the trail. Choosing Ocean Wave Green as their base colour, the hooves, tail and horns are painted in colors from the MINI family including Sunnyside Yellow and British Racing Green.

Michael Lambe, Paint Shop Process Engineer who was responsibile for clear coating the Oxen explained, “The lacquering process is quite unique. Compared to the MINI, with its flowing lines and classic look, the oxen are a whole different animal! Using our ox-pertise, we’ve been able to apply a coat that really makes their artistic design shine.”

Artists from around the county have designed and painting their own Oxen including Oxfordshire based children’s illustrator kOrky Paul, known for the Winnie the Witch books, and local artist and rapper, Rawz who worked on the production line at Plant Oxford in 2006.

Beth Marsh, Director of Fundraising at Sobell House Hospice remarked, “The partnership we have developed between Sobell House Hospice and MINI Plant Oxford is one that strengthens our connections to the wider Oxford Community. We’re extremely excited to unveil OxTrail 2024, with this initiative enabling us to ultimately reach more patients.”

The Hospice first started operating in 1976 and has remained a staple of the community ever since. Plant Oxford is honoured to be able to offer its services to the Sobell House Hospice and OxTrail 2024.

To find if an Ox has been placed near you, please find more information here.