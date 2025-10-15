NEW REPORT SHOWS RISING CONCERNS IN LGBTQ+ HATE CRIME ACROSS THE NORTH EAST

A NEW report highlights the rising concerns in LGBTQ+ and transphobia across the North East, with many members of the community feeling the region needs to do better.

Tomorrow (Sat 11 October) marks the start of National Hate Crime Awareness Week, which turns the spotlight on all forms of prejudice and discrimination.

And on the eve of the event OUT North East, which organises Pride in Sunderland, Pride in Gateshead and Pride in South Tyneside, has published the findings of a six month-long piece of research.

LGTBTphobia in North East England: Research Findings (2025) was produced by OUT North East with support from the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth and The William Leech Charity.

Throughout the summer of Prides the LGBTQ+ community across the region were asked the question “how safe do you feel” with the results compiled in the report.

Those who took part came from all areas of the region – Tyne and Wear, Durham and Northumberland – with more than 56 per cent confirming they had experienced some kind of LGBTphobia in the past 12 months.

Thirty two per cent of those who responded believed that the general climate for members of the community is worse in the region that in other parts of the UK, with 26 per cent saying they felt unsafe – mainly in public places and online.

While the majority of people said they would report a hate crime, 60 per cent of those who took part said that – apart from contacting the police – they had no idea what other action they could take.

The report makes grim reading, particularly against the backdrop of the national picture such as the Supreme Court ruling on trans rights and rising political tension.

It highlights the fear and the mistrust of authority that many LGBTQ+ and trans people feel, with the findings “depicting a community navigating hostility in both public and private life.”

Peter Darrant, chair of OUT North East who worked on the report, said the charity itself had noticed an increase in hate speech while delivering events throughout the summer.

While delivering three Prides in 2024, OUT North East received more than 2000 hate messages, which was the impetus behind the research project.

“Some of the submissions that we received had to be disqualified due to intentionally hateful content directed at OUT North East,” said Peter.

“A stark reminder of the hostility our community still faces.”

His hope now is that the report findings will be a launchpad to help tackle the problems.

“These are very challenging times and I hope the report is the springboard to a wider conversation on how we tackle not only LGBTphobia but all types of hate crime,” he said.

“The feedback we have received and used in compiling this report highlights that there is a lot of work to do.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “While recent figures in Northumbria show a fall in reported homophobic and transphobic hate crimes, we know that doesn’t necessarily mean incidents aren’t happening — and that some members of our LGBTQ+ communities may still feel reluctant to come forward. The findings of this report give a voice to these people – and we must take note.

“I want to be absolutely clear: if people are targeted because of how they identify, Northumbria Police will take it seriously, and it’s important to have access to support every step of the way. Right now there are tensions of all kinds up and down the country and it’s more important than ever that we stand united against hate – of all kinds – and that includes standing in solidarity with LGBTQ+ people across our region.

“I’m proud of the work already happening across Northumbria led by brilliant organisations that my office helps fund like Out North East – they do an incredible job empowering both LGBTQ+ people and, of course, their allies.

“ We need to strengthen links with organisations like this, build on engagement through the Force’s community engagement teams and keep investing in reporting pathways, education, training and raising awareness both in policing and across society as a whole.

“I want to help ensure every victim feels heard, has the confidence to make a report and feels assured every report will be acted upon. There’s always more to do, and we’re listening. Together, with our communities, we’ll keep building trust and making sure Northumbria remains a region where everyone can live with pride and without fear.”

The report will now be shared with local authorities, community groups, political leaders, LGBTQ+ networks and other interested parties across the region.

It can also be downloaded from the OUT North East website at www.outnortheast.org.uk

It has also secured funding from Gateshead VCSE for a more in-depth study looking at the new reporting mechanisms for LGBTphobic hate crime in Gateshead, which is now underway and will run until March.