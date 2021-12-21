A pair of North East development and construction specialists, who have led a business to record breaking expansion and success, have been rewarded for their efforts.

Sean Egan, Managing Director with housebuilder and regeneration operation Vistry Partnerships North East, will take on a North of England Divisional Managing Director’s role covering the North East, North West and Yorkshire regions, while the current Operations Director, Dave Brown, will step up to take the North East MD’s role from January 1st, 2022.

Having joined four years ago, Sean has led a huge expansion drive, delivering significant year on year growth of turnover and profit. A focus on larger, mixed tenure schemes has put the business on an extremely strong footing with more than three years’ of future work already secured.

Dave joined the business in 2017 and has led the build programme of almost 2500 homes, delivering award winning quality across a number of schemes in the North East as well as achieving House Builders Federation 5 Star customer satisfaction status for the private sales homes delivered through the Linden Homes brand.

The company is currently active on 15 sites around the region with more sites due to start in early 2022. With a gross development value of almost £400 million – also a regional high – it will deliver a record 700 homes this year to customers and clients across a number of tenures. Major current projects include a 350 home development at Bracken Grange in Middlesbrough and 375 more at Kirkleatham Green, Redcar.

Particularly high profile projects in the pipeline include: 270 homes on Gateshead’s old rail freight depot site, 280 more on the former Sunderland Civic Centre site, 331 new homes at Bishops Park, on the outskirts of Bishop Auckland and a 75 home supported housing village, also at Kirkleatham Green, in Redcar.

Stephen Teagle, Chief Executive of Vistry Partnerships, said: “I am delighted for both Sean and Dave. These promotions are in recognition of the significant growth and exceptional performance of the North East business over the last four years. It is always extremely satisfying when you can promote great people from within, to deliver further success.

“Sean’s wider focus across the north of England will, I am sure, take us from strength to strength in terms of our continued growth plans and Dave’s impact on the business over the last five years cannot be underestimated. He fully deserves his promotion to Managing Director.”

Sean said: “I am very much looking forward to this new opportunity to help take Vistry Partnerships to new heights across the North of England. I am confident that we have the skills and vision to succeed and continue to deliver on our ambitious growth plans. These are very exciting times for Vistry Partnerships.”

Dave Brown added: “We are very much a forward thinking organisation and we have built a strong team around us which has enabled us to grow. Over the past five years we have worked very hard to drive improvements in the company, and it’s great to be rewarded and recognised for our part in this. On a personal note, this is a great opportunity to lead the business unit into a very exciting time for Vistry Partnerships, with some very challenging projects to start in 2022. I’m sure that with the continued support of Sean and Stephen we will be able to continue to deliver quality homes for our clients and customers, and to push the business forward even further.”

Sean Egan, 47, is originally from Leeds but has spent his entire working life based in the North East and is a passionate advocate of the region. After seven years as Group Development Director at Home Group, he joined Vistry Partnerships in August 2017 to spearhead the ambitious growth of the business. He has previously worked as Project Director at urban regeneration company, Tees Valley Regeneration and prior to this Entec – now Amec Foster Wheeler.

Sean is a Chartered Town planner by profession and has an honours degree in civil engineering, a masters degree in civic design and a post graduate diploma in town and regional planning. Away from his busy working life he watches and takes part in sport – especially football – and spends time with his wife, son and daughter.

Dave is 47 and from Gateshead. He started working at FHM/ Keepmoat Regeneration as Assistant Site Manager in 1997, progressing to Operations Manager, before accepting the role of Operations Director at Galliford Try Partnerships (now Vistry Partnerships) in 2016.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building, with a Bachelors and a Masters Degree in Construction Project Management. Outside work, Dave stays fit by running, cycling, circuit training and walking. He is also a huge football fan and enjoys watching sport and relaxing on weekends with his wife and two daughters.