- Prices announced for New SEAT Ateca, starting from £23,670 as order books open
- Refined design, additional technology and even more driver appeal enhance Ateca’s winning formula
- SE Technology, Xperience and Xperience Lux all cheaper than outgoing models
- Diesel engines benefit from Selective Catalytic Reduction with dual-AdBlue injection to minimise NOx emissions
- CUPRA Ateca priced from £39,050 with high-powered 300PS 4Drive system and Adaptive Chassis Control: 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds
Milton Keynes (1 September 2020): The order books for the New SEAT Ateca and CUPRA Ateca have today opened, with both models more highly specified than ever and at a lower price point than the outgoing models.
Customers can new purchase a new SEAT Ateca SE 1.0 TSI manual from £23,670 on the road, with the 300PS 2.0 TSI CUPRA Ateca available from £39,050.
Expected to be the most popular model, the 1.5-litre TSI 150PS SE Technology, costs less than the outgoing model, now £26,355, as well as benefitting from more technology as standard, including connected navigation and wireless charging for smart devices.
The introduction of the Xperience trim, replacing Xcellence, brings not only a more robust visual presence but also a lower cost comparatively versus the previous model.
Prices start from £27,750 for the Xperience trim, which comes packed with technology and comfort features.
Richard Harrison, Managing Director, SEAT UK, commented: “The Ateca started the SUV charge from SEAT and it has been transformative, not only increasing sales but also introducing new people to the brand that would previously have not chosen aSEAT. As the customer trend towards SUVs continues, we’ve refreshed and added more to Ateca, it’s now, pound-for-pound, one of the best value vehicles on the market. This is all backed up by high-quality materials and technology.”
The SEAT Ateca gets a range of updated petrol (TSI) or diesel (TDI) powertrains, each designed to deliver the highest levels of performance and driveability while improving efficiency.
The frugal three-cyclinder 1.0 TSI unit produces 81kW/110PS of power, and is linked to a manual transmission. The engine uses a Miller-cycle combustion process and variable geometry turbocharger to take efficiency to the next level.
With a power output of 110kW/150PS, the larger capacity four-cylinder 1.5 TSI is available with both manual and DSG dual-clutch transmissions, and achieves reduced fuel consumption and greater efficiency by integrating Active Cylinder Management technology, which adapts the engine to work with only two cylinders in certain driving conditions.
The most powerful petrol option is a 140kW/190PS 2.0 TSI unit, linked to a DSG dual-clutch transmission and 4Drive all-wheel drive system to offer a dynamic on-road and off-road driving experience. The 2.0 TSI unit is also available exclusively in the CUPRA Ateca with a 300PS power output.
Diesel remains part of the Ateca powertrain line-up, with 2.0 TDI engines improving driving performance while reducing emissions versus the outgoing 1.6 TDI unit.
The line-up is available as a 115PS output with six-speed manual, as well as a 150PS output available as a manual or DSG dual-clutch transmission. All TDI units introduce a twin dosing Selective Catalytic Reductor (SCR) system that includes dual AdBlue injection to significantly reduce NOx emissions compared to previous generation diesel engines. The result is a range of diesel engines that meet the strict requirement of Euro6d emissions standards.
|
Model
|
CO2 (g/km, WLTP)
|
Fuel econ. (mpg, WLTP)
|
BiK
|
Price (OTR)
|
SE
|
142
|
39.2-45.6
|
31%
|
£25,595
|
SE Dynamic
|
149
|
39.2-42.8
|
32%
|
£26,355
|
FR
|
153
|
39.8-42.2
|
33%
|
£29,385
|
FR Sport
|
152
|
39.2-42.2
|
33%
|
£29,845
|
Xperience
|
149
|
39.2-43.5
|
32%
|
£27,750
|
Xperience Lux
|
152
|
39.2-42.2
|
33%
|
£30,620
|
CUPRA
|
197
|
31.7-32.5
|
37%
|
£39,050
* All figures for 1.5 TSI EVO 150PS six-speed manual engine, except CUPRA Ateca which features a 2.0 TSI EVO 300PS seven-speed DSG transmission. All CO2 and technical data for the SEAT and CUPRA Ateca range available at www.seatpress.co.uk.
Like every SEAT, Ateca benefits from the brand’s easymove specification architecture. Every vehicle gets metallic paint as standard and each is packed with equipment meaning customers need only choose the trim level, engine and colour on the online configurator or at a retailer to suit their lifestyle.
All SEAT Ateca models across the range include as standard:
- Door mirrors (electrically adjustable, folding and heated) with welcome light silhouette
- Dynamic headlight with self-adjusting, Daytime running lights, LED headlamps with LED front fog lamps with cornering function
- Rear fog light
- Roof rails
- Window trim (chrome)
- Wireless Full Link smartphone integration with wireless phone charger
- Interior lighting (Front courtesy light with front and rear reading lights; Ambient spot lighting with front footwell illumination; and Illuminated glove box)
- Driver and passenger seats height and lumbar adjustment
- Leather steering wheel and gear knob
- Split folding rear seats (60/40)
- 12v socket in front console
- Cruise control system with speed limiter
- Dual-zone climate control
- Electric parking brake including Autohold and Hill hold function
- Front and rear parking sensors
- SEAT drive profile with four different modes (Normal-Sport-Eco-Individual) altering steering response; throttle response; and gear shifts
- Keyless entry
- Driver and front passenger airbags with front passenger airbag deactivation, front side airbags, two curtain airbags, driver’s knee airbag
- Front Assist including autonomous emergency braking
- ISOFIX points in outer rear seats with top tether anchorage points
- Tiredness recognition system
- Tyre pressure monitoring
On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ateca SE includes:
- 17″ ‘Brilliant Silver’ alloy wheels with 215/55 R17 94V low rolling resistance tyres
- Media system (8.25″ colour touchscreen with proximity sensor; two front and two rear illuminated USB outlet (type C); DAB; eight speakers; Bluetooth® audio streaming with handsfree; and steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls)
- Front comfort seats in cloth
On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ateca SE Technology includes:
- 18″ ‘Performance’ machined alloy wheels in Nuclear Grey with 215/50 R18 92W tyres
- Navigation system (9.2″ colour touchscreen with proximity sensor; two front and two rear illuminated USB outlet (type C); DAB; 3D map display with online traffic information and route calculation; SD card slot; and Voice control)
- SEAT Connect: (remotely access driving data of previous journeys and remaining range, parking position, lock and unlock the doors, set up speed alerts, be alerted if your vehicle has been stolen, or activate the horn and turn signals to find the car more easily in a crowded car park)
- Front comfort seats in cloth
On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ateca FR includes:
- 18″ ‘Brilliant Silver’ alloy wheels with 215/50 R18 92W tyres
- Dark tinted rear windows
- LED rear taillights with dynamic indicators
- Front grille in Cosmo grey
- Aluminium pedals
- Ambient lighting (multi-coloured) & LED interior illumination
- Front sports seats in Microsuede
- Convenience pack (auto-dimming rear view mirror; auto-headlights with automatic coming & leaving home function; rain-sensing wipers)
- Steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles (DSG models only)
On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ateca FR Sport includes:
- 19″ ‘Exclusive’ machined alloy wheels with decorative inserts 36/7 in Cosmo Grey with 235/40 R19 96Y tyres
- Dark tinted rear windows
- Front grille frame in cosmo grey
- Digital Cockpit: high-resolution full-colour 12-inch driver’s display
- Aluminium pedals
- Ambient lighting (multi-coloured) & LED interior illumination
- Heated and electric front sports seats in leather upholstery
- Steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles (DSG models only)
On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ateca Xperience includes:
- 18″ ‘Brilliant Silver’ alloy wheels with 215/50 R18 92W tyres
- Dark tinted rear windows
- Ambient lighting (multi-coloured) & LED interior illumination
- Front comfort seats in Microsuede
- Heated windscreen
- Rear view camera
- Steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles (DSG models only)
- Safe and Driving Pack (front assist including autonomous emergency braking; adaptive cruise control with speed limiter; and blind spot detection)
On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ateca Xperience Lux includes:
- 19″ ‘Exclusive’ machined alloy wheels in Nuclear Grey with 235/40 R19 96Y tyres
- Digital Cockpit: high-resolution full-colour 12-inch driver’s display
- Ambient lighting (multi-coloured) & LED interior illumination
- Heated and electric front sports seats in leather upholstery
- Electric tailgate with virtual pedal
- Heated windscreen
- Top view camera (360-degree view)
- Steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles (DSG models only)
- Safe and Driving Pack (front assist including autonomous emergency braking; adaptive cruise control with speed limiter; and blind spot detection)
- Side and Exit assist
The SEAT Ateca is available in two non-metallic paints (Bila White and Energy Blue) and eight metallic colours (Dark Camouflage, Lava Blue, Velvet Red, Rhodium Grey, Reflex Silver, Black Magic, Crystal Black and Nevada White).
On top of or in place of, the CUPRA Ateca includes:
- 19″ ‘Sport’ machined alloy wheels in Black and Silver with 245/40 R19 94W tyres
- Black brake callipers (front and rear) with CUPRA logo
- Visible twin exhaust pipes (both sides, four in total)
- Digital Cockpit: high-resolution full-colour 12-inch driver’s display
- Navigation system Plus (9.2″ colour touchscreen with proximity sensor; dynamic route guidance with 3D map display and 3D buildings; two front and two rear illuminated USB outlet (type C); DAB; 3D map display with online traffic information and route calculation; SD card slot; and Voice control)
- Aluminium pedals
- Top view camera (360-degree view)
- CUPRA drive profile with four different modes (Normal-Sport-CUPRA-Individual) altering steering response; throttle response; gear shifts, exhaust sound actuator; and Adaptive Chassis Control)