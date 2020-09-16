Prices announced for New SEAT Ateca, starting from £23,670 as order books open

Refined design, additional technology and even more driver appeal enhance Ateca’s winning formula

SE Technology, Xperience and Xperience Lux all cheaper than outgoing models

Diesel engines benefit from Selective Catalytic Reduction with dual-AdBlue injection to minimise NOx emissions

CUPRA Ateca priced from £39,050 with high-powered 300PS 4Drive system and Adaptive Chassis Control: 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds

Milton Keynes (1 September 2020): The order books for the New SEAT Ateca and CUPRA Ateca have today opened, with both models more highly specified than ever and at a lower price point than the outgoing models.

Customers can new purchase a new SEAT Ateca SE 1.0 TSI manual from £23,670 on the road, with the 300PS 2.0 TSI CUPRA Ateca available from £39,050.

Expected to be the most popular model, the 1.5-litre TSI 150PS SE Technology, costs less than the outgoing model, now £26,355, as well as benefitting from more technology as standard, including connected navigation and wireless charging for smart devices.

The introduction of the Xperience trim, replacing Xcellence, brings not only a more robust visual presence but also a lower cost comparatively versus the previous model.

Prices start from £27,750 for the Xperience trim, which comes packed with technology and comfort features.

Richard Harrison, Managing Director, SEAT UK, commented: “The Ateca started the SUV charge from SEAT and it has been transformative, not only increasing sales but also introducing new people to the brand that would previously have not chosen aSEAT. As the customer trend towards SUVs continues, we’ve refreshed and added more to Ateca, it’s now, pound-for-pound, one of the best value vehicles on the market. This is all backed up by high-quality materials and technology.”

The SEAT Ateca gets a range of updated petrol (TSI) or diesel (TDI) powertrains, each designed to deliver the highest levels of performance and driveability while improving efficiency.

The frugal three-cyclinder 1.0 TSI unit produces 81kW/110PS of power, and is linked to a manual transmission. The engine uses a Miller-cycle combustion process and variable geometry turbocharger to take efficiency to the next level.

With a power output of 110kW/150PS, the larger capacity four-cylinder 1.5 TSI is available with both manual and DSG dual-clutch transmissions, and achieves reduced fuel consumption and greater efficiency by integrating Active Cylinder Management technology, which adapts the engine to work with only two cylinders in certain driving conditions.

The most powerful petrol option is a 140kW/190PS 2.0 TSI unit, linked to a DSG dual-clutch transmission and 4Drive all-wheel drive system to offer a dynamic on-road and off-road driving experience. The 2.0 TSI unit is also available exclusively in the CUPRA Ateca with a 300PS power output.

Diesel remains part of the Ateca powertrain line-up, with 2.0 TDI engines improving driving performance while reducing emissions versus the outgoing 1.6 TDI unit.

The line-up is available as a 115PS output with six-speed manual, as well as a 150PS output available as a manual or DSG dual-clutch transmission. All TDI units introduce a twin dosing Selective Catalytic Reductor (SCR) system that includes dual AdBlue injection to significantly reduce NOx emissions compared to previous generation diesel engines. The result is a range of diesel engines that meet the strict requirement of Euro6d emissions standards.

Model CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) Fuel econ. (mpg, WLTP) BiK Price (OTR) SE 142 39.2-45.6 31% £25,595 SE Dynamic 149 39.2-42.8 32% £26,355 FR 153 39.8-42.2 33% £29,385 FR Sport 152 39.2-42.2 33% £29,845 Xperience 149 39.2-43.5 32% £27,750 Xperience Lux 152 39.2-42.2 33% £30,620 CUPRA 197 31.7-32.5 37% £39,050

* All figures for 1.5 TSI EVO 150PS six-speed manual engine, except CUPRA Ateca which features a 2.0 TSI EVO 300PS seven-speed DSG transmission. All CO2 and technical data for the SEAT and CUPRA Ateca range available at www.seatpress.co.uk.

Like every SEAT, Ateca benefits from the brand’s easymove specification architecture. Every vehicle gets metallic paint as standard and each is packed with equipment meaning customers need only choose the trim level, engine and colour on the online configurator or at a retailer to suit their lifestyle.

All SEAT Ateca models across the range include as standard:

Door mirrors (electrically adjustable, folding and heated) with welcome light silhouette

Dynamic headlight with self-adjusting, Daytime running lights, LED headlamps with LED front fog lamps with cornering function

Rear fog light

Roof rails

Window trim (chrome)

Wireless Full Link smartphone integration with wireless phone charger

Interior lighting (Front courtesy light with front and rear reading lights; Ambient spot lighting with front footwell illumination; and Illuminated glove box)

Driver and passenger seats height and lumbar adjustment

Leather steering wheel and gear knob

Split folding rear seats (60/40)

12v socket in front console

Cruise control system with speed limiter

Dual-zone climate control

Electric parking brake including Autohold and Hill hold function

Front and rear parking sensors

SEAT drive profile with four different modes (Normal-Sport-Eco-Individual) altering steering response; throttle response; and gear shifts

Keyless entry

Driver and front passenger airbags with front passenger airbag deactivation, front side airbags, two curtain airbags, driver’s knee airbag

Front Assist including autonomous emergency braking

ISOFIX points in outer rear seats with top tether anchorage points

Tiredness recognition system

Tyre pressure monitoring

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ateca SE includes:

17″ ‘Brilliant Silver’ alloy wheels with 215/55 R17 94V low rolling resistance tyres

Media system (8.25″ colour touchscreen with proximity sensor; two front and two rear illuminated USB outlet (type C); DAB; eight speakers; Bluetooth® audio streaming with handsfree; and steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls)

Front comfort seats in cloth

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ateca SE Technology includes:

18″ ‘Performance’ machined alloy wheels in Nuclear Grey with 215/50 R18 92W tyres

Navigation system (9.2″ colour touchscreen with proximity sensor; two front and two rear illuminated USB outlet (type C); DAB; 3D map display with online traffic information and route calculation; SD card slot; and Voice control)

SEAT Connect: (remotely access driving data of previous journeys and remaining range, parking position, lock and unlock the doors, set up speed alerts, be alerted if your vehicle has been stolen, or activate the horn and turn signals to find the car more easily in a crowded car park)

Front comfort seats in cloth

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ateca FR includes:

18″ ‘Brilliant Silver’ alloy wheels with 215/50 R18 92W tyres

Dark tinted rear windows

LED rear taillights with dynamic indicators

Front grille in Cosmo grey

Aluminium pedals

Ambient lighting (multi-coloured) & LED interior illumination

Front sports seats in Microsuede

Convenience pack (auto-dimming rear view mirror; auto-headlights with automatic coming & leaving home function; rain-sensing wipers)

Steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles (DSG models only)

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ateca FR Sport includes:

19″ ‘Exclusive’ machined alloy wheels with decorative inserts 36/7 in Cosmo Grey with 235/40 R19 96Y tyres

Dark tinted rear windows

Front grille frame in cosmo grey

Digital Cockpit: high-resolution full-colour 12-inch driver’s display

Aluminium pedals

Ambient lighting (multi-coloured) & LED interior illumination

Heated and electric front sports seats in leather upholstery

Steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles (DSG models only)

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ateca Xperience includes:

18″ ‘Brilliant Silver’ alloy wheels with 215/50 R18 92W tyres

Dark tinted rear windows

Ambient lighting (multi-coloured) & LED interior illumination

Front comfort seats in Microsuede

Heated windscreen

Rear view camera

Steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles (DSG models only)

Safe and Driving Pack (front assist including autonomous emergency braking; adaptive cruise control with speed limiter; and blind spot detection)

On top of or in place of, the SEAT Ateca Xperience Lux includes:

19″ ‘Exclusive’ machined alloy wheels in Nuclear Grey with 235/40 R19 96Y tyres

Digital Cockpit: high-resolution full-colour 12-inch driver’s display

Ambient lighting (multi-coloured) & LED interior illumination

Heated and electric front sports seats in leather upholstery

Electric tailgate with virtual pedal

Heated windscreen

Top view camera (360-degree view)

Steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles (DSG models only)

Safe and Driving Pack (front assist including autonomous emergency braking; adaptive cruise control with speed limiter; and blind spot detection)

Side and Exit assist

The SEAT Ateca is available in two non-metallic paints (Bila White and Energy Blue) and eight metallic colours (Dark Camouflage, Lava Blue, Velvet Red, Rhodium Grey, Reflex Silver, Black Magic, Crystal Black and Nevada White).

