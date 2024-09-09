NEW SHOW HOME TO OPEN AT LAMBTON…

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0189.JPG

HOUSEHUNTERS looking to spruce up their lifestyles are invited to view a new show home on the North East’s most prestigious development.

The Spruce is a top of the range, five-bedroom Miller Homes property on the second and final phase of the Lambton Park estate at Chester-le-Street.

And the show home will be unveiled at a special event on Saturday (10 August), to give potential buyers a taste of the quality, space and style they can expect.

Only nine homes are left on the site – which is designed by the architect behind HM The King’s Poundbury estate at Dorset, Lambton Park – with the Spruce being among the largest.

An elegant lounge and a charming snug look out over the garden while, upstairs, a spacious feature landing leads to five bedrooms, two of them dual aspect and two en-suite.

Downstairs, its dual aspect kitchen, dining and family room is perfect for large gatherings and there is a separate laundry room and ground floor toilet.

Light and space are hallmarks of the overall development, which features wide streets with a circular ‘village green’ and all parking spaces and garages are at the rear of the properties to ensure views from homes are not interrupted by cars and other vehicles.

The homes themselves have a wealth of traditional features such as multi-paned sash and bay windows, elaborate wood detailing on porches and a traditional combination of grey bricks and red terracotta roof tiles.

Owners can also enjoy exclusive access to private areas of Lambton Estate with around 11.5km of footpaths through unspoilt woodland surrounding the Grade II listed Lambton Castle – the ancestral seat of the Lambton family.

The show home event starts at 10.30am, with free waffles for visitors, and

Lauren Angus, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said interest in the last remaining homes is expected to be high.

“The Spruce is one of our finest show homes so far,” she said. And I’m sure that once people have seen the show home and glimpsed the quality of life they could enjoy in one of the most beautiful parts of the county, the last remaining homes will be snapped up,” she said.

Prices for a Spruce home start at £599k with several offers available, including the Own New Rate Reducer scheme, which could enable customers to reduce the interest rate on their mortgage for their initial mortgage term, while still owning 100% of their property.

Miller Homes also offers a Part Exchange Scheme where qualifying properties can be bought by the company at an agreed price, simplifying the process. Full details of the scheme are available at www.millerhomes.co.uk

For further information about Lambton Park, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/lambton-park-lambton-park.aspx

For details of other developments across the North East, offering a selection of two to five bedroom homes, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx