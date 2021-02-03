A new showhome has opened its doors at Bellway’s Conyers Green development in Yarm.

The Acacia is one of several four-bedroom detached house styles being built at the site off Green Lane, where around 75 per cent of the homes have been sold.

The showhome is now open for appointment-only viewings to give prospective buyers an opportunity to look inside a finished house at the development.

Bellway is building a total of 168 homes at Conyers Green, which includes a range of three, four and five-bedroom properties for sale.

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “Conyers Green has been an extremely popular development, especially since the first national lockdown when we witnessed increasing demand from people looking to relocate from larger neighbouring towns in search of a better quality of life.

“The nearest primary and secondary schools are both located within half a mile of the development, so there has been keen interest from buyers with children. The wide range of spacious four-bedroom houses at Conyers Green are designed with family living in mind and the Acacia housetype is a prime example.

“The home features an impressive open-plan kitchen, dining and family area which spans the width of the property, as well as a separate living room, utility room and internal garage. Three of the four bedrooms are doubles and two have en suites, giving growing families all the space and privacy they need.

“Viewing a showhome is the perfect way to get a feel for what life could be like inside one of our homes, and we are pleased to be able to give buyers an opportunity to look around the Acacia. The safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority, so visits to the development must be arranged by prior appointment and there are strict social distancing measures in place.”

As well as the fully furnished Acacia showhome, visitors to Conyers Green can also take a look inside a completed Plane housetype.

This property features a slightly different layout, with an open-plan kitchen and dining area leading through to the family room. All four bedrooms are doubles, two of which have en suites, and the main bedroom has a dressing area.

There is currently a selection of three and four-bedroom homes available to buy at Conyers Green, with prices ranging from £201,995 to £359,995 currently.

For more information about the development, visit bellway.co.uk or call 01642 037635.