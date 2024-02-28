New smart #1 Pro launches in UK priced from just £31,950

Entry-level Pro trim offers an even more affordable way to purchase an award-winning #1

Smaller 49kWh battery ideal for those making shorter journeys, while 193-mile capability keeps range anxiety at bay

#1 Pro retains same premium design and extensive range of standard equipment as Pro+

More information on the full #1 range can be found here Milton Keynes, UK, January 26th, 2024 – The latest addition to the award-winning smart #1 line-up, the #1 Pro, has launched in the UK. Priced from just £31,950, the Pro represents a new entry point for the #1 range, giving an even greater number of drivers the opportunity to enjoy smart’s stylish and practical EV experience.



Utilising the same single motor, rear-wheel drive drivetrain as the Pro+, the Pro takes advantage of a smaller, 49kWh battery to reduce costs while maintaining a useful 193-mile WLTP range. Performance remains compelling, with the Pro’s 200kW output delivering 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds, while 130kW DC charging allows for a 10-80% top up time of less than 30 minutes.

Speaking on the UK launch of the #1 Pro, smart UK CEO, David Browne, said: “The arrival of the #1 Pro on UK shores completes the #1 line-up, providing an exceptional value proposition for customers who require less range while expecting just as much in the way of style and substance. Accompanied by a new series of an extremely compelling PCP deals across the #1 range, we’re very excited to see how the public responds to this new offering.”

Despite its affordability, the Pro remains true to smart’s dedication to providing an extensive range of advanced standard equipment. This includes a full suite of driving assistance systems including ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), a panoramic sunroof, heated seats, a 360-degree surround camera, intelligent voice assistance, LED lights and a powered tailgate.

In addition to smart’s own cutting-edge infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto[i] are also available at no extra cost via the 12.8-inch high-definition central screen. What’s more, the #1 Pro provides the same 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating, three-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty, and complimentary OTA (Over The Air) system updates as the rest of the #1 line-up.

Rounding out the broad range of options presented by the #1 range, the Pro is available alongside the £35,950 Pro+, £38,950 Premium, and £43,450 BRABUS trim levels of the popular EV.