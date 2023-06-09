NEW SUMMER MENU AT THE NORTHUMBERLAND ARMS …

ONE of Northumberland’s most popular food venues has launched a summer menu reflecting the finest seasonal British produce.

Locally sourced meat and fish are sharing the stage with hand crafted pies and Northumbrian cheese at The Northumberland Arms, at Felton – where diners can opt to eat in – or outside on a picturesque terrace overlooking the River Coquet.

Starters on the new menu include twice-baked Cheddar soufflé, ham hock terrine with onion chutney, house pickles, a soft hen’s egg and puff pastry soldiers and hot smoked sea trout with pickled cucumber, buttermilk, crispy sourdough and fresh apple and coriander salad.

There then comes a choice of classic dishes, from steak frites with watercress and shallot salad or a Northumberland Arms burger made from beef sourced from the nearby Blagdon Estate to traditional fish and chips.

A plant-based burger with vegan cheese on a brioche style bun with chips and salad is also available as is the Pie of the Day, created by award-winning Newcastle bakery Kennedy and Rhind.

And a crispy chicken schnitzel comes with a fried hen’s egg, garlic and parsley butter and truffle and parmesan fries while sausages are served with triple mustard mash, crispy bacon and onions, Northumbrian cheddar and roast onion gravy.

The à la carte choices include a classically prepared and served market fish of the day, a choice of ribeye or sirloin steaks with hand-cut chips, grilled tomato and mushroom, onion rings, watercress salad and a choice of sauces.

Or diners could opt for pork fillet Wellington with caramelised cauliflower purée, cabbage and onions and cheesy truffled potatoes, 12-hour braised ox cheek with cheddar and mustard dumpling, pan-fried chicken breast with chorizo and parmesan croquettes or grilled hispi cabbage with potato and onion bhajis.

A choice of side dishes – from beer-battered onion rings and buttered greens to mixed salad and black truffle and aged parmesan fries – is also available, as are sharing platters for those looking for a less formal option.

Thee consist of sea salt and olive foccacia with marinated olives, salted butter,olive oil and balsamic, a fish platter of mini fishcakes, breaded haddock, smoked salmon, prawn and crayfish cocktail and a garlic and rosemary baked camembert with onion chutney and warm baguette.

Customers with a sweet tooth can choose from a wide selection of desserts, such as sticky toffee pudding, dark chocolate tart with griottine cherries and orange mascarpone, vanilla crème brûlée with fresh raspberries and strawberry and white chocolate cheesecake.

Ice creams, sorbets and a duo of Northumbrian cheese are also on offer, served with grapes, walnuts, chutney & biscuits.

Stuart Young of the Northumberland Pub Co, which operates The Northumberland Arms, said his team had put “a huge amount of care, and skill into creating one of our finest menus yet.

“It offers something to suit every taste, using the best available ingredients as always,” he said.

For more information about The Northumberland Arms, or to book, visit www.northumberlandarms-felton.co.uk

Please follow and like us: