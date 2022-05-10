A NORTH-EAST business taking a pioneering approach to public health has announced an “exciting” new management structure to drive national growth.

At the start of this year, Sport Works launched a pilot study in the region to test a grass roots approach to embedding public health into local communities.

Now, the social enterprise has announced a raft of key staff appointments as demand for its services grows across the country.

Sport works was founded in 2009 by Neil Cameron, a former nationally ranked junior long jumper, who had moved to the North-East to work in the sports sector for a national governing body.

It was initially launched as a sports coaching business, mainly aimed at schools, but has evolved into a national body delivering a wide range of educational and physical activity programmes, designed to improve the wellbeing of people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Neil said: “We’ve come further than we could have imagined and the impact we’ve made is undeniable. That’s what drives us on, and I am hugely excited that our new staffing structure will enable us to achieve even more than we have over the past 13 years.”

The restructure sees Matt Hill promoted from National Development Director to Managing Director, with responsibility for delivering a strategy to support the health, wellbeing and education of more people than ever before.

Matt said: “Our core vision, mission and values really underpin who we are, and how we work, and I’m proud to be part of such a progressive organisation.”

Regional Manager John Newton, below, has taken up a new role as National Operations Manager, joining the senior management team alongside Neil, Matt, and Finance Director Gill Brereton.

John said: “I am immensely proud of my development within Sport Works but even more proud of our fantastic work across the country, which helps change the lives of thousands of people each year.”

Several new roles have been created due to increased national demand for Sport Works’ services. These include Dan Hanscombe joining as Regional Manager for London and the South East following a successful career with Fitness First.

Calum Maddison has been appointed as Regional Manager for the North East, having previously worked for a large football charity.

Yemi Ayeni, who worked in the Chelsea Academy for 11 years before joining Sport Works last summer, has been promoted to Executive Assistant.

Jordan Foster has been appointed as Sport Works’ Regional Co-ordinator for Yorkshire, having worked in professional rugby.

And Connor Howlett has recently started as Regional Coordinator for the North West after founding his own football academy.