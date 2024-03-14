New Vessel Named After People’s Kitchen Founder

North Star Shipping Pays Tribute to Alison Kay, Founder of The People’s Kitchen, by Naming Support Vessel After Her.

Aberdeen based North Star Shipping, a prominent player in the maritime sector has named one of their support vessels, “The Alison Kay.” The vessel is dedicated to honouring the legacy of Alison Kay, the founder of The People’s Kitchen in Newcastle.

North Star Shipping is dedicated to providing vital support to the offshore industry through a range of services, including rescue operations, patrols, and supply missions. Their commitment extends to the offshore wind sector, where they play a crucial role in transporting personnel and materials to key installations such as the Dogger Bank Wind Farm. The company has recently expanded its fleet to include vessels specifically designed to support the Offshore Wind sector.

One such new vessel is the Grampian Derwent. The 88m, 6000-ton Service Operation Vessel provides offshore logistic support for up to 50 clients and technicians and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a helicopter deck. Her daughter support vessel “Alison Kay” provides additional assistance for the ship’s operations.

The naming of the Alison Kay is a great honour for The People’s Kitchen as trustee Maggie Pavlou explains:

“Alison Kay started The People’s Kitchen more than 30 years ago and her legacy has made a significant impact on the community, providing essential support and care to those in need.

It is fantastic that her name lives on and will be seen by people on the River Tyne when the Grampian Derwent docks. We welcome the association with North Star Shipping and are grateful not only for the naming of the vessel but also the practical help the company is giving us too.”

North Star Shipping’s decision to name their vessel after Alison Kay is a heartfelt tribute to her philanthropic contributions and the positive influence, she has had on the lives of many.

The People’s Kitchen also received several donated items from North Star Shipping to help keep people warm and comfortable over the cold winter months.

“Everyone at The Kitchen is a volunteer and all of our staff are unpaid. We receive no government grants and every penny we get is used for the benefit of our Friends. We are very grateful for North Star Shipping’s help both through donations and by naming the vessel after our founder,” added Maggie.