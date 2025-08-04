New Volkswagen Passat eHybrid Match and Black Edition trims available to order from 14 August

Match and Black Edition eHybrids replace Life and R-Line eHybrids

Newcomers have extra features worth up to £4,905 at no extra cost

Multi-award-winning Passat now in its 53rd year of production across nine generations

Milton Keynes – The multi-award-winning Volkswagen Passat can be ordered in two new eHybrid trim levels from Thursday 14 August: Match and Black Edition. These value-focused newcomers replace the Passat Life and R-Line eHybrids and come with more features than the outgoing variants at no extra cost. Monthly payments, for any customers funding their purchases with Volkswagen Financial Services, could also be lower as a result of enhanced residual values for the new trims (subject to terms).

All Passat eHybrids are already packed with attractive and useful features as standard. These include wireless phone charging and multiple charging ports for devices, digital radio and IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT integration, massage seats, Park Assist Plus with memory feature, a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control and a host of safety systems including advanced driver attention and drowsiness monitor.

The new Match and Black Edition eHybrid models bring with them plenty more equipment for no extra outlay. Additional features in the Match compared with the outgoing Life trim, which would normally cost £3,890 if ordered as options, are:

Metallic paint

IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights

Tinted glass (65 per cent) in rear windows

Assistance pack including area view and emergency assist

Additional features in the Black Edition compared with the outgoing R-Line trim, which would normally cost £4,905 if ordered as options, are:

Metallic paint

19-inch Leeds alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Privacy glass (90 per cent) in rear windows

Winter package including heated front and rear seats

Head-up display and 15-inch infotainment screen

Assistance pack including area view and emergency assist

Both new trims come with a 1.5 TSI 204 PS hybrid-petrol engine paired with a six-speed automatic direct-shift gearbox (DSG); the new Black Edition eHybrid can also be ordered with a more powerful 272 PS version of the same engine, again with a six-speed DSG.

The 19.7 kWh (net) battery in all Passat eHybrids offers ranges of 83 and 77 miles with the 204 PS and 272 PS engines respectively (WLTP combined) – more than enough to cover daily drives for the vast majority of motorists. The battery can be topped up from five to 80 per cent capacity in just 26 minutes with up to 40 kW of DC electricity at public chargers.

The new Passat Match eHybrid is priced £44,555; the new Black Edition eHybrids are £48,900 and £51,420 for the 204 PS and 272 PS versions respectively (all on-the-road recommended retail prices including VAT).

Passat Life and R-Line trims with petrol engines remain available to order.

The ever-popular Volkswagen Passat has been in production for 53 years, and the latest ninth-generation version has won a host of awards since it was unveiled in 2023. This year alone it was named Estate of the Year and Tow Car of the Year at the 2025 What Car? New Car Awards, where it also earned the Safety Award following extensive testing by Thatcham Research.

Volkswagen itself is the biggest-selling brand for new cars in the UK – a position it has held for the past four years. A total of 166,304 new Volkswagen passenger vehicles were registered in the UK in 2024 (source: Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders).